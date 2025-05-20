 Riize brews up special album collab with Mega MGC Coffee
Published: 20 May. 2025, 11:09
Stills from Riize's music video for the song ″The End of the Day,″ featuring Mega MGC Coffee. [MEGA MGC COFFEE]

Mega MGC Coffee is selling a special edition of boy band Riize’s first full-length album “Odyssey,” the coffee franchise said Tuesday.
 
Named “MEGA SMini Ver.,” the album became available for purchase the same day at Mega MGC Coffee stores. Sales of the album will count toward data on both the Hanteo Chart and Circle Chart. 
 

The special edition includes photographs, a key chain, a CD and photo cards.
 
The collaboration was previously teased in the music video for Riize’s song “The End of the Day,” a track from "Odyssey," where the coffee chain appeared as a product placement advertisement.
 
Riize debuted in September 2023 and has six members: Shotaro, Sungchan, Eunseok, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton. The band is set to embark on an Asia tour titled “Riizing Loud” in July.  

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
