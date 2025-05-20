Nvidia CEO makes surprise visit to SK hynix booth at Computex 2025

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday made a surprise visit to the booth of Korea's SK hynix at Computex 2025, a major information technology trade show held in Taiwan.Huang was personally guided through the booth by Kim Joo-seon, head of the chipmaker's AI infrastructure division.During the visit, Huang inspected a sample of the company's sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM), the HBM4, and remarked, "So beautiful."SK hynix is a key supplier of the advanced HBM3E memory to Nvidia. The Korean chipmaker has also provided samples of its upcoming HBM4, which is scheduled for mass production in the second half of this year.Earlier in the day, Huang joined MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai and Foxconn CEO Young Liu on stage for keynote speeches at Computex, before visiting booths of key partners across the venue to strengthen ties with Taiwan's tech ecosystem.Yonhap