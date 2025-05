Footballer Jeong Woo-yeong engaged to Yeon-ji, daughter of actor Lee Kwang-gi

Jeong Woo-yeong, a 26-year-old Union Berlin midfielder in the Bundesliga, will tie the knot with 26-year-old Yeon-ji, the eldest daughter of actor Lee Kwang-gi.“My daughter Yeon-ji is getting married to footballer Jeong Woo-yeong, who is the same age as her,” said Lee told reporters in a phone interview on Tuesday. “They met through a mutual acquaintance before the Covid-19 pandemic and were friends before their relationship turned romantic in the spring of last year.”The wedding will take place privately with only family and close relatives present on June 15.Born in 1999, Jeong is a forward who came up through Daegun High School, the under-18 team of K League 1 club Incheon United. He began his European career in 2018 when he joined German powerhouse Bayern Munich.He impressed during stints with SC Freiburg from 2019 to 2023 and VfB Stuttgart from 2023 to 2024 in the Bundesliga before joining Union Berlin on loan this season. As a member of the U-23 national team, he won a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games and played for the senior national team at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.Yeon-ji, who majored in fine arts, has been working as a gallerist alongside her father, who is both an art director and the head of Gallery Kki. She drew public attention for her resemblance to actor Son Ye-jin after appearances on Korea JoongAng Daily affiliate JTBC’s variety show “Family Talk” (2013-2016) and TV Chosun’s “Perfect Life” (2020-) in 2022.“The groom-to-be has a kind heart and treats Yeon-ji with such care that I readily gave my blessing when they brought up marriage,” Lee said. “Yeon-ji plans to move to Berlin and devote herself to supporting him for the time being.”A seasoned actor known for his roles in dramas such as “Taejo Wang Geon” (2000-2002), “Rustic Period” (2002-2003) and “Jeong Do-jeon” (2014), Lee married in 1998 and has a son and a daughter. After losing his 7-year-old son to the H1N1 virus, or swine flu, in 2009, he welcomed a second son in 2012. He currently balances his work in broadcasting with running an art gallery.BY KANG HYE-RAN [ [email protected]