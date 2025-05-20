Old music, new echoes: 13 years of Hanwha Classic (KOR)

Performers in the early music revival movement are, in many ways, defiant of time. Rather than moving forward, they reach centuries back, attempting to breathe life into works using period instruments and historical performance practices. Their efforts, meticulous and deeply researched, transform 21st-century stages into time machines.It is a paradox that these performances, played on gut strings and wooden flutes, now sound fresher than ever. In Korea, this renaissance owes much to corporate patronage. The Hanwha Classic series, launched in 2013, has played a pioneering role by consistently inviting globally renowned specialists in historically informed performance.Over the past decade, the series has hosted memorable concerts. In 2016, Marc Minkowski and Les Musiciens du Louvre performed “Symphonie Imaginaire” (2005), a tribute to French Baroque composer Jean-Philippe Rameau. The work imagines how Rameau — celebrated as a genius of orchestration before Berlioz — might have written a symphony. Minkowski’s musical interpretation merged imagination with authenticity.In 2022, soprano Julia Lezhneva and the Venice Baroque Orchestra delivered a vivid performance where the soprano’s coloratura stood out with the brilliance of a Caravaggio painting. The 2023 program featured Giovanni Antonini’s recorder playing in “Piffaro d’amore” (2023), a kaleidoscope of tone, seductive like the Pied Piper of Hamelin. Avi Avital’s mandolin recalled the fire of a flamenco guitar. Il Giardino Armonico’s interpretations of “The Four Seasons” (1725) and “Brandenburg Concertos” (1721) were improvisational and forceful. Their encore — an arrangement of BTS’s “Dynamite” (2020) — brought audiences back to the present with a smile.In 2024, Justin Doyle led the Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin and RIAS Kammerchor in cantatas by Handel and Bach, rarely heard with original instruments and chorus on Korean stages. Their encore was “Island Baby” (1964) by Lee Heung-ryeol, which transcended time and space to affirm music’s universal emotional reach.Early music can sometimes feel academic to casual listeners. Hanwha Classic has addressed this with clear and engaging program notes. Musicologist Chung Kyung-young offers accessible onstage commentary, while critic Lee Jun-hyung’s in-depth essays provide guidance into the heart of early music.This year’s Hanwha Classic will be held on June 6 and 8 at the Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall. French soprano Patricia Petibon and Ensemble Amarillis, making their Korean debut, will present “The Sorcerer’s Flame” (2024), a one-woman opera drawing from French Baroque works by Lully and Rameau. The program highlights the formative years of French opera in the 17th and 18th centuries.A visit to this year’s Hanwha Classic may feel like a stroll through a French Baroque court. It may leave you with a renewed appreciation for the beauty that lingers beyond time.시간에 순응하지 않는 자들이다. 타임머신을 타고 300년 전으로 가려고 한다. 고고학적인 유물에 숨결을 불어넣으려 애쓴다. 당대 악기와 주법을 연구해 21세기 무대 위에 재현하는 고음악 원전연주가들 얘기다.이렇게 동물 창자로 만든 거트현을 장착하고 나무 플루트로 연주한 옛 음악이 오늘날 더욱 신선한 건 유쾌한 역설이다. 수입 음반을 통해 팬들을 늘려갔던 고음악 연주가들이 국내 무대에 서기까지 기업의 메세나가 큰 역할을 했다. 2013년부터 시작한 한화클래식이 독보적이다.각광받는 고음악 분야의 거장들을 초청해 선보인 지난 10여 년 무대에서 기억나는 연주가들이 적지 않다. 2016년 마크 민코프스키와 루브르의 음악가들은 라모 ‘상상교향곡’을 펼쳤다. 베를리오즈 이전 프랑스 관현악의 천재 라모를 기린 곡이다. 라모가 교향곡을 작곡했다면 어땠을까를 상상해서 빚어낸 민코프스키의 음악성이 무대 위에서 근사하게 어우러졌다. 2022년 소프라노 율리아 레즈네바와 베니스 바로크 오케스트라의 무대에서는 소프라노의 기교가 카라바조의 그림처럼 화려하게 부각됐다. 2023년 조반니 안토니니의 리코더는 팔색조처럼 다채롭고 하멜른 사나이의 피리처럼 유혹적이었다. 아비 아비탈의 만돌린은 플라멩코 기타처럼 자극적이었다. 일 자르디노 아르모니코의 비발디와 바흐는 즉흥적이고 강렬했다. 앙코르로 BTS의 ‘다이너마이트’를 편곡 연주했을 때 21세기의 현실로 돌아왔다. 2024년에는 저스틴 도일이 지휘하는 베를린고음악아카데미, 리아스 실내합창단이 헨델과 바흐의 칸타타를 선보였다. 평소 무대에서 듣기 어려운 원전악기연주와 합창 작품들이었다. 앙코르인 이흥렬 ‘섬집아기’도 화제였다. 시대의 차이를 넘어 유럽과 한국의 지리적 거리를 단숨에 압축하며 인류 보편적인 음악의 가치를 입증했다.고음악은 일반 애호가나 클래식 음악 초심자들에게 현학적으로 다가갈 수도 있다. 한화클래식은 말과 글의 해설로 친절하게 풀어내며 그런 우려를 불식시켰다. 음악학자 정경영의 정확하면서도 부드럽고 쉽게 다가가는 현장 해설은 언제나 핵심을 찌른다. 고음악 전문가 이준형의 깊이 있는 지면 해설 역시 수많은 청중을 옛음악으로 안내했다.올해 한화클래식은 다음 달 6일과 8일 예술의전당 콘서트홀에서 열린다. 개성 만점의 프랑스 소프라노 파트리샤 프티봉과 유럽 정상 고음악 단체로 꼽히는 프랑스의 아마릴리스 앙상블의 첫 내한공연으로 마련됐다. ‘마법사의 불꽃’을 제목으로 륄리부터 라모까지 17~18세기 프랑스 오페라에서 가려 뽑은 곡들을 엮은 1인극 오페라 형식으로 펼친다.6월에는 이들의 무대를 찾아 시간여행을 떠나보면 어떨까. 프랑스의 바로크 궁정을 거닐고 오면 매일의 일상에 더해진 향기를 발견할지도 모른다.