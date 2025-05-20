SK Telecom hack exposes data of 26 million subscribers over three years (KOR)

A recent investigation into the SK Telecom (SKT) hacking incident revealed that the breach was far more extensive than initially feared. According to the second round of findings from a joint government and private-sector probe released on Monday, the personal information of all 26 million SK Telecom users — including those using its budget mobile service — was leaked over a period spanning three years.The breach included full-scale exposure of users’ SIM information, including international mobile subscriber identity numbers. Shockingly, both the telecom provider and the government remained unaware of the breach for years, despite it affecting roughly half Korea’s population.Initial findings on April 29 showed that five servers infected with malware included three home subscriber servers containing 25 types of sensitive user data. The second probe uncovered an additional 18 compromised servers, bringing the total to 23. Fifteen of those have undergone forensic analysis, while eight remain under review.Investigators traced the origin of the malware to June 15, 2022. Between then and Dec. 2, 2022 — when no log records exist — investigators believe international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers may have also been compromised.While IMSI information can be protected through SIM replacement or dedicated protection services, IMEI leaks pose a graver threat. If a phone’s IMEI is leaked, cloning of the actual device becomes a possibility. The Ministry of Science and ICT consulted manufacturers and confirmed that phones cannot be cloned with the IMEI alone — additional encryption keys unique to the device are required. This offers some reassurance, but the sophistication of modern hacking methods means user anxiety remains high.Both SKT and the government had previously insisted that only SIM data had been leaked. However, each phase of the investigation continues to reveal new vulnerabilities, eroding public trust in telecom security assurances.Of particular concern is the discovery that much of the malware used belonged to the BPFdoor (Berkeley Packet Filter Door) family, a backdoor first identified by PwC in early 2022. It was reportedly deployed by Red Menshen, a Chinese state-linked hacking group, in cyberattacks on telecom companies across Asia and the Middle East.Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro has warned that Red Menshen specializes in advanced persistent threat operations and develops variants of backdoors like BPFdoor to conduct long-term cyberespionage campaigns. The SKT hack appears to bear the hallmarks of such activity, raising the possibility that this was not a typical breach, but a sophisticated attack with geopolitical implications.Although the perpetrators have not yet been formally identified, the scale and nature of the intrusion suggest that this case goes beyond a corporate security failure. It calls into question the robustness of Korea’s national cybersecurity framework.At the very least, SK Telecom must overhaul its security protocols. Holding data on nearly half the country’s population, it has a responsibility that goes far beyond commercial operations. The incident serves as a wake-up call not only for the telecom industry, but for the nation’s entire cybersecurity posture.시간에 순응하지 않는 자들이다. 타임머신을 타고 300년 전으로 가려고 한다. 고고학적인 유물에 숨결을 불어넣으려 애쓴다. 당대 악기와 주법을 연구해 21세기 무대 위에 재현하는 고음악 원전연주가들 얘기다.이렇게 동물 창자로 만든 거트현을 장착하고 나무 플루트로 연주한 옛 음악이 오늘날 더욱 신선한 건 유쾌한 역설이다. 수입 음반을 통해 팬들을 늘려갔던 고음악 연주가들이 국내 무대에 서기까지 기업의 메세나가 큰 역할을 했다. 2013년부터 시작한 한화클래식이 독보적이다.각광받는 고음악 분야의 거장들을 초청해 선보인 지난 10여 년 무대에서 기억나는 연주가들이 적지 않다. 2016년 마크 민코프스키와 루브르의 음악가들은 라모 ‘상상교향곡’을 펼쳤다. 베를리오즈 이전 프랑스 관현악의 천재 라모를 기린 곡이다. 라모가 교향곡을 작곡했다면 어땠을까를 상상해서 빚어낸 민코프스키의 음악성이 무대 위에서 근사하게 어우러졌다. 2022년 소프라노 율리아 레즈네바와 베니스 바로크 오케스트라의 무대에서는 소프라노의 기교가 카라바조의 그림처럼 화려하게 부각됐다. 2023년 조반니 안토니니의 리코더는 팔색조처럼 다채롭고 하멜른 사나이의 피리처럼 유혹적이었다. 아비 아비탈의 만돌린은 플라멩코 기타처럼 자극적이었다. 일 자르디노 아르모니코의 비발디와 바흐는 즉흥적이고 강렬했다. 앙코르로 BTS의 ‘다이너마이트’를 편곡 연주했을 때 21세기의 현실로 돌아왔다. 2024년에는 저스틴 도일이 지휘하는 베를린고음악아카데미, 리아스 실내합창단이 헨델과 바흐의 칸타타를 선보였다. 평소 무대에서 듣기 어려운 원전악기연주와 합창 작품들이었다. 앙코르인 이흥렬 ‘섬집아기’도 화제였다. 시대의 차이를 넘어 유럽과 한국의 지리적 거리를 단숨에 압축하며 인류 보편적인 음악의 가치를 입증했다.고음악은 일반 애호가나 클래식 음악 초심자들에게 현학적으로 다가갈 수도 있다. 한화클래식은 말과 글의 해설로 친절하게 풀어내며 그런 우려를 불식시켰다. 음악학자 정경영의 정확하면서도 부드럽고 쉽게 다가가는 현장 해설은 언제나 핵심을 찌른다. 고음악 전문가 이준형의 깊이 있는 지면 해설 역시 수많은 청중을 옛음악으로 안내했다.올해 한화클래식은 다음 달 6일과 8일 예술의전당 콘서트홀에서 열린다. 개성 만점의 프랑스 소프라노 파트리샤 프티봉과 유럽 정상 고음악 단체로 꼽히는 프랑스의 아마릴리스 앙상블의 첫 내한공연으로 마련됐다. ‘마법사의 불꽃’을 제목으로 륄리부터 라모까지 17~18세기 프랑스 오페라에서 가려 뽑은 곡들을 엮은 1인극 오페라 형식으로 펼친다.6월에는 이들의 무대를 찾아 시간여행을 떠나보면 어떨까. 프랑스의 바로크 궁정을 거닐고 오면 매일의 일상에 더해진 향기를 발견할지도 모른다.