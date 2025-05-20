 BTS's Jin to release remix compilation for latest song 'Don't Say You Love Me'
BTS's Jin to release remix compilation for latest song 'Don't Say You Love Me'

Published: 20 May. 2025, 09:48
Jin of BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BTS’s Jin is set to release a compilation of remixes for his latest song, “Don’t Say You Love Me,” at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, BigHit Music said the same day.
 
“Don’t Say You Love Me” is the lead track for Jin’s second solo EP, “Echo,” which was released on Friday.
 

The remix album, titled “Don’t Say You Love Me (Remixes),” will feature an instrumental version as well as others named “Band,” “Lofi,” “Disco,” “Synthwave,” “90s Pop” and “Future Pop.”
 
For example, the “Band” version feels like the listener to hearing Jin perform on stage, BigHit said, and the “Lofi” version will emphasize a tranquil guitar sound to heighten the original song’s melancholy atmosphere.
 
The remixes extend to the groovy “Disco” version and the retro “Synthwave” version that is defined by the rhythms of the bass and drums.
 
Jin of BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

“Don’t Say You Love Me” ranked No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album and European iTunes Album charts the day of its release. It also landed at No. 9 on Spotify’s global daily top songs chart.
 
Jin is set to perform the song on the NBC late-night talk show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on May 21.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
