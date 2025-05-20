Boy band Highlight to hold concerts at KSPO Dome in July
Published: 20 May. 2025, 11:13
- LIM JEONG-WON
Boy band Highlight is set to hold a three-day concert series from July 11 to 13 at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, its agency Around Us said Tuesday.
This concert series also signals the beginning of an Asia tour, which will follow up with concerts in Taipei from Aug. 2 to 3, Macau on Aug. 9, Manila on Aug. 23, Tokyo from Aug. 3 to 31, Bangkok on Sept. 20 and Kuala Lumpur on Sept. 27.
The concert series follows its fan meet and greet “Welcome to the High-Mart” in March and its recent comeback with their sixth EP “From Real to Surreal,” featuring the title track “Chains.”
The concert title “Ride or Die” is taken from the lyrics of “Chains,” symbolizing an unwavering commitment to fans and the bond the band has built together over the past 16 years, according to Around Us.
“This will be a celebration just for us — something to hold onto when reality wears you down,” Highlight said in a statement. “We’ll be waiting at the start of summer with a one-of-a-kind memory.”
The Seoul shows will be held on July 11 at 7:30 p.m., July 12 at 6 p.m. and July 13 at 5 p.m.
Fan club presales begin June 2 at 8 p.m. via Yes24, with general ticket sales opening on June 4 at 8 p.m.
Earlier this year, the band marked its 16th debut anniversary by earning a music show win and recording its highest-ever first-week album sales with “Chains.”
Highlight, made up of members Yoon Doo-joon, Yang Yo-seob, Lee Gi-kwang and Son Dong-woon, debuted in 2009 under the name Beast but could not maintain the name after parting ways with former agency Cube Entertainment in 2017. While the band reached an agreement with Cube Entertainment for the reuse of the name Beast in April last year, instead of reverting back to the name straight away, the band said that it will continue its activities as Highlight but also will show something "different as Beast."
