BoyNextDoor's latest album 'No Genre' sells 1.16 million copies in 1st week
Published: 20 May. 2025, 11:27
- LIM JEONG-WON
Boy band BoyNextDoor sold 1.16 million copies of its latest album "No Genre" in a week, showing acceleration in its career growth.
“No Genre,” released last Tuesday, sold 1,166,419 copies in its first week, marking the band’s highest-ever first-week sales, according to Hanteo Chart on Monday.
The figure is roughly 1.5 times higher than that of its previous release, “19.99” (2024), which sold 759,156 copies in its debut week. “No Genre” surpassed the million mark just five days after release, according to the band's agency KOZ Entertainment.
The EP’s lead track “I Feel Good” has also made a strong showing on domestic charts, quickly climbing into the upper ranks of Melon’s “Top 100.” The group’s January single “If I say, I Love You” has also seen renewed popularity alongside the new release.
The response in Japan has been equally strong, with “No Genre” topping Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking for two consecutive days on Wednesday and Thursday.
BoyNextDoor debuted in May 2023 with its single “WHO!” under KOZ Entertainment, a HYBE subsidiary founded by rapper Zico of Block B. The band’s six members are Sungho, Riwoo, Myung Jae-hyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak.
