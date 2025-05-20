 G-Dragon will head to Hanoi for K-Star Spark concert in June
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

G-Dragon will head to Hanoi for K-Star Spark concert in June

Published: 20 May. 2025, 11:13
Singer G-Dragon performs during his “G-Dragon 2025 World Tour [Ubermensch]” in Seoul on March 29. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

Singer G-Dragon performs during his “G-Dragon 2025 World Tour [Ubermensch]” in Seoul on March 29. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

 
G-Dragon is heading to Vietnam, announcing an appearance at “K-Star Spark in Vietnam 2025” on Wednesday, with major Vietnamese brands donning white daisies — G-Dragon’s iconic symbol — to welcome the singer.
 
He is set to perform at “K-Star Spark in Vietnam 2025” on June 21 at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, according to his agency, Galaxy Corporation. The show marks his return to Vietnam for the first time since his group Big Bang visited in 2012. 
 

Related Article

 
“K-Star Spark in Vietnam 2025” is part of a global K-pop concert series aimed at delivering unique concepts and performances to audiences worldwide. G-Dragon also headlined the inaugural edition of the event in Bangkok this February.
 
In Vietnam, the response to G-Dragon’s return has been swift and colorful — quite literally.  
 
A wave of daisy-themed social media posts has swept across the country, with major local companies like FPT, Sasin, Ahamove, DirtyCoins, Phe La, KOI Thé Vietnam and Ministop Vietnam all joining in.   
 
A collage of images from Vietnamese brands welcoming singer G-Dragon to the country with his signature daisy image. [PLUS B]

A collage of images from Vietnamese brands welcoming singer G-Dragon to the country with his signature daisy image. [PLUS B]

 
From instant noodles arranged in floral shapes to parcel boxes designed like petals, brands have added their own creative flair to the daisy tribute — a flower long associated with G-Dragon’s image.
 
The performance in Hanoi is just one stop on G-Dragon’s expansive “2025 World Tour [Übermensch],” which began in Tokyo and includes cities such as Bulacan in the Philippines, Osaka in Japan, Macau, Taipei in Taiwan, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Jakarta in Indonesia, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Sydney and Melbourne in Australia. Additional dates are expected to be announced. 
 
Beyond the stage, G-Dragon is also launching his first global media exhibition tour, “G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch,” starting in Shanghai from May 30 to June 22. Updates for the exhibition are being shared via his official social media accounts on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea G-Dragon Vietnam Ubermensch tour

More in K-pop

BoyNextDoor's latest album 'No Genre' sells 1.16 million copies in 1st week

G-Dragon will head to Hanoi for K-Star Spark concert in June

Boy band Highlight to hold concerts at KSPO Dome in July

Riize brews up special album collab with Mega MGC Coffee

BTS's Jin to release remix compilation for latest song 'Don't Say You Love Me'

Related Stories

G-Dragon sells out Tokyo Dome for Japanese leg of 'Übermensch' tour

Artist G-Dragon donates “You Quiz on the Block” winnings to his anti-drug organization

Übermensch tour takes G-Dragon to 8 more cities in Asia

G-Dragon, TV producer Kim Tae-ho working on new short reality series: JTBC

Additional restricted view tickets for G-Dragon concerts to go on sale this week
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)