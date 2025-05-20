G-Dragon will head to Hanoi for K-Star Spark concert in June
Published: 20 May. 2025, 11:13
G-Dragon is heading to Vietnam, announcing an appearance at “K-Star Spark in Vietnam 2025” on Wednesday, with major Vietnamese brands donning white daisies — G-Dragon’s iconic symbol — to welcome the singer.
He is set to perform at “K-Star Spark in Vietnam 2025” on June 21 at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, according to his agency, Galaxy Corporation. The show marks his return to Vietnam for the first time since his group Big Bang visited in 2012.
“K-Star Spark in Vietnam 2025” is part of a global K-pop concert series aimed at delivering unique concepts and performances to audiences worldwide. G-Dragon also headlined the inaugural edition of the event in Bangkok this February.
In Vietnam, the response to G-Dragon’s return has been swift and colorful — quite literally.
A wave of daisy-themed social media posts has swept across the country, with major local companies like FPT, Sasin, Ahamove, DirtyCoins, Phe La, KOI Thé Vietnam and Ministop Vietnam all joining in.
From instant noodles arranged in floral shapes to parcel boxes designed like petals, brands have added their own creative flair to the daisy tribute — a flower long associated with G-Dragon’s image.
The performance in Hanoi is just one stop on G-Dragon’s expansive “2025 World Tour [Übermensch],” which began in Tokyo and includes cities such as Bulacan in the Philippines, Osaka in Japan, Macau, Taipei in Taiwan, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Jakarta in Indonesia, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Sydney and Melbourne in Australia. Additional dates are expected to be announced.
Beyond the stage, G-Dragon is also launching his first global media exhibition tour, “G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch,” starting in Shanghai from May 30 to June 22. Updates for the exhibition are being shared via his official social media accounts on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter.
