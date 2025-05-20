Girl group fromis_9 to release new music in June
Published: 20 May. 2025, 09:12
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group fromis_9 is set to release new music in June, agency ASND said Tuesday.
The agency did not specify further details.
It will be the group’s first music in six months since the special single “from” (2024) and the first while signed under ASND. The group was previously signed with Pledis Entertainment.
fromis_9 debuted in 2018 after being formed through the Mnet survival show “Idol School” (2017). The group initially had nine members but now five remain: Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-gyung and Baek Ji-heon.
The group is known for songs such as “Love Bomb” (2018), “DM” (2022), “Stay This Way” (2022) and “Supersonic” (2024).
