 Girl group fromis_9 to release new music in June
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Girl group fromis_9 to release new music in June

Published: 20 May. 2025, 09:12
Girl group fromis_9 [ASND]

Girl group fromis_9 [ASND]

 
Girl group fromis_9 is set to release new music in June, agency ASND said Tuesday.
 
The agency did not specify further details.
 

Related Article

 
It will be the group’s first music in six months since the special single “from” (2024) and the first while signed under ASND. The group was previously signed with Pledis Entertainment.
 
fromis_9 debuted in 2018 after being formed through the Mnet survival show “Idol School” (2017). The group initially had nine members but now five remain: Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-gyung and Baek Ji-heon.
 
The group is known for songs such as “Love Bomb” (2018), “DM” (2022), “Stay This Way” (2022) and “Supersonic” (2024).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags fromis_9 asnd

More in K-pop

BoyNextDoor's latest album 'No Genre' sells 1.16 million copies in 1st week

G-Dragon will head to Hanoi for K-Star Spark concert in June

Boy band Highlight to hold concerts at KSPO Dome in July

Riize brews up special album collab with Mega MGC Coffee

BTS's Jin to release remix compilation for latest song 'Don't Say You Love Me'

Related Stories

WOOAH, fromis_9, STAYC gear up for summer releases, content

fromis_9 to cut ties with agency Pledis at end of year

fromis_9 to drop third single 'Supersonic' on Aug. 12

Members of Seventeen and fromis_9 test positive for Covid-19

fromis_9 unveils high-energy single 'Supersonic' aiming to be the sound of summer
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)