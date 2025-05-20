Girl group fromis_9 to release new music in June

BTS's Jin to release remix compilation for latest song 'Don't Say You Love Me'

Riize brews up special album collab with Mega MGC Coffee

Boy band Highlight to hold concerts at KSPO Dome in July

G-Dragon will head to Hanoi for K-Star Spark concert in June

BoyNextDoor's latest album 'No Genre' sells 1.16 million copies in 1st week

