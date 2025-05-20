Golden Child's Lee Jang-jun to hold solo fan meet and greets in June
Published: 20 May. 2025, 16:58
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Lee Jang-jun of the now-defunct boy band Golden Child will hold two solo fan meet and greets on June 22 at the H-Stage in Hongdae, western Seoul, his agency Woollim Entertainment said Tuesday.
The event, titled “Jangjun Town,” will be held at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Lee is shown in the poster dressed up as a community leader of a village, noticeably with a green hat from the Saemaeul Movement, which was Korea’s 1970s rural modernization movement.
Lee debuted as a member of Golden Child in 2017 with the EP “Gol-Cha!.” The band has released songs such as “DamDaDi” (2017), “Spring Again” (2019), “Burn It” (2021), “Replay” (2022) and “Feel Me” (2023).
In December 2024, the band’s exclusive contract under Woollim ended, and most members except Lee left the agency.
