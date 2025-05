Movie of Infinite's 'Limited Edition' tour hits theaters June 11

Fans will soon meet boy band Infinite on the big screen: A film celebrating it's 15th anniversary is set for release on June 11.The group's agency, Infinite Company, released a poster for “Infinite 15th Anniversary Concert Limited Edition The Movie” at 9 a.m. on Tuesdaythrough its social media. The concert film will screen at CGV theaters nationwide starting June 11.“Infinite 15th Anniversary Concert Limited Edition The Movie” is a live concert film of the group's “Limited Edition” world tour concert, which it performed last December at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. The movie also includes behind-the-scenes footage.The band kicked off its “Limited Edition” tour with dates at KSPO Dome from Dec. 6 to 8 last year. The tour continued in Taipei, Taiwan, on Dec. 21 and 22; Macau on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12; Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan. 18; Singapore on Feb. 7; Yokohama, Japan, on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16; Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 22; and Hong Kong on March 1.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [ [email protected]