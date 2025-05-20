 Rock band QWER to release new EP on June 9
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Rock band QWER to release new EP on June 9

Published: 20 May. 2025, 09:12
Rock band QWER [TAMAGO PRODUCTION]

Rock band QWER [TAMAGO PRODUCTION]

 
Rock band QWER is set to release its third EP “In a Million Noises, I’ll be your Harmony” on June 9, Tamago Production said Tuesday.
 
It will be the band’s first music in nine months since the EP “Algorithm’s Blossom” (2024).
 

Related Article

 
A teaser image of a green diary placed on a windowsill on a rainy day was posted to the band’s social media channels the same day.
 
QWER debuted in 2023 with the single “Harmony from Discord.” The band, comprised of Chodan, Magenta, Hina and Siyeon, is known for songs “Discord” (2023), “T.B.H” (2024), “Fake Idol” (2024) and “My Name is Malgeum” (2024).
 
QWER has won multiple awards in the MAMA Awards, Melon Music Awards, K-World Dream Awards, Korea Grand Music Awards and Asia Artist Awards.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags qwer tamago production

More in K-pop

BoyNextDoor's latest album 'No Genre' sells 1.16 million copies in 1st week

G-Dragon will head to Hanoi for K-Star Spark concert in June

Boy band Highlight to hold concerts at KSPO Dome in July

Riize brews up special album collab with Mega MGC Coffee

BTS's Jin to release remix compilation for latest song 'Don't Say You Love Me'

Related Stories

New girl group QWER to debut with single 'Harmony from Discord'

Rock band QWER to hold fan concert in Tokyo in April

QWER to return with new music in June, agency says

From YouTube fame to concert stage: QWER's popularity rises with K-rock wave

QWER tops Favorite Weekly Chart for first time
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)