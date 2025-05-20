Rock band QWER to release new EP on June 9
Published: 20 May. 2025, 09:12
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Rock band QWER is set to release its third EP “In a Million Noises, I’ll be your Harmony” on June 9, Tamago Production said Tuesday.
It will be the band’s first music in nine months since the EP “Algorithm’s Blossom” (2024).
A teaser image of a green diary placed on a windowsill on a rainy day was posted to the band’s social media channels the same day.
QWER debuted in 2023 with the single “Harmony from Discord.” The band, comprised of Chodan, Magenta, Hina and Siyeon, is known for songs “Discord” (2023), “T.B.H” (2024), “Fake Idol” (2024) and “My Name is Malgeum” (2024).
QWER has won multiple awards in the MAMA Awards, Melon Music Awards, K-World Dream Awards, Korea Grand Music Awards and Asia Artist Awards.
