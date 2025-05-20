Rock band QWER to release new EP on June 9

BTS's Jin to release remix compilation for latest song 'Don't Say You Love Me'

Riize brews up special album collab with Mega MGC Coffee

Boy band Highlight to hold concerts at KSPO Dome in July

G-Dragon will head to Hanoi for K-Star Spark concert in June

BoyNextDoor's latest album 'No Genre' sells 1.16 million copies in 1st week

New girl group QWER to debut with single 'Harmony from Discord'

Rock band QWER to hold fan concert in Tokyo in April

QWER to return with new music in June, agency says

From YouTube fame to concert stage: QWER's popularity rises with K-rock wave

QWER tops Favorite Weekly Chart for first time