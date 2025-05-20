'Wicked,' 'Gatsby,' 'Phantom': The Broadway blockbusters to catch in Seoul this summer
Published: 20 May. 2025, 20:34
Broadway fans can get excited: Various hit musicals are set to take the stage.
There's the original tour production of “Wicked” arriving on July 12 in Korea for the first time in 13 years, and “The Great Gatsby,” which recently debuted in London, is arriving in Korea on Aug. 1. Steady-selling productions like “The Bridges of Madison County” and “Phantom” are also preparing to welcome musical fans during the summer.
Musicals in English to enjoy
The original touring cast of “Wicked” will open at the Blue Square Shinhan Card Hall in Seoul on July 12. It has been 13 years since its last visit in 2012.
“Wicked” is based on the novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire, a reinterpretation of L. Frank Baum's “The Wizard of Oz” (1900). It tells the story of the friendship and growth of Glinda, who is cheerful, ambitious and popular for her beautiful blond looks, and Elphaba, who has passionate and exceptional talent but is shunned due to her green skin.
Since its Broadway premiere in 2003, it has maintained unwavering popularity for more than 20 years. In December of last year, it brought in $5 million to mark the highest-grossing week in Broadway history.
Given that most successful musicals in Korea feature domestic actors, there is keen interest in how audiences will respond to this performance. In the first half of this year, the only other original foreign-language performance was the French musical “Don Juan.”
“We expect this Wicked tour to revitalize the sluggish original cast performance market,” said Shin Dong-won, CEO of S&Co and Korean producer of “Wicked.”
"'Wicked’ is a work whose artistic quality and public appeal are already proved,” said Won Jong-won, professor of performing arts and media at Soonchunhyang University. “Audiences who saw the recently released musical film may be curious to see the stage version. If ‘Wicked’ succeeds, it could expand the potential size of Korea’s foreign tour performance market.”
Another major musical performed by foreign actors, “The Great Gatsby,” will also be staged in Korea. Although performed in English with Korean subtitles, it differs from “Wicked.” Shin Chun-soo, CEO of OD Company, is the sole producer, and OD Company holds the intellectual property rights.
It premiered on Broadway in April last year and debuted on London’s West End this April. It will be shown to Korean audiences for the first time on Aug. 1. “The Great Gatsby” will also be the first musical production at the newly opened GS Arts Center.
“It’s not a touring production, but an original production designed exclusively for Seoul,” said Shin of the Seoul performance. “We plan to stage a Korean-language version afterward.”
Trustworthy steady-seller productions
Revivals of well-known musicals are also upcoming. “The Bridges of Madison County” returned to the stage on May 1 after seven years. Based on the novel of the same name about a fateful love story, the film adaptation starring Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep was a global hit.
In this run, Jo Jung-eun and Cha Ji-yeon star alongside Park Eun-tae and Choi Jae-rim. It ranked second in musical ticket sales for last week, following Aladdin, according to the Korea Performing Arts Box Office Information System.
“Phantom,” a creative musical based on Gaston Leroux’s “The Phantom of the Opera” (1910), will celebrate its 10th anniversary with performances beginning May 31 at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts. It is often compared to the musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” based on the same novel, but the portrayal of the Phantom differs significantly.
“Phantom” highlights the human side of the main character and emphasizes the romance with Christine, drawing emotional resonance from audiences. In 2015, it ranked first in musical ticket sales and won the grand prize at the Golden Ticket Awards. Park Hyo-shin, Kai of Exo and Jeon Dong-suk will play the main character, Phantom.
“Memphis,” based on the true story of legendary DJ Dewey Phillips, who introduced Black music to white audiences, will return to the stage from June 17 at Seoul’s Chungmu Arts Center, marking its first revival in two years since 2023.
It won Best Musical, Best Producer, Best Director, Best Stage Art (Sound), and Best Ensemble at the 8th Korea Musical Awards that year. The main character, Huey, will be played by Park Kang-hyun, Ko Eun-sung, Jung Taek-woon and Lee Chang-sub. Felicia, a Black singer, will be played by Jeong Sun-ah, Yuria, and Son Seung-yeon.
Various original musicals
A meta-musical asking “What is musical theater?” is also about to open as well. Seoul Metropolitan Musical Theatre will stage the original musical “The First Great Show” starting May 29 at the Sejong Center. It is a comedy musical that depicts the process of creating Korea’s first musical in the 1960s.
“Beyond simple laughter, it will be a work where audiences can empathize with and laugh along with the passion and concerns of the pioneers who created Korea’s first musical,” said Kim Deok-hee, artistic director of the Seoul Metropolitan Musical Theatre.
Original musicals such as “Love in the Rain,” which marks its 30th anniversary this year, and “Frida,” which portrays the life of Frida Kahlo, will also meet audiences.
Seoul performances of top musical hits from the first half of this year are now entering their final stages. The Seoul run of “Jekyll & Hyde” ended on Monday. Starting from Mau 26, it will go on a national tour to 10 cities including Daegu, Busan and Daejeon. “Aladdin” will end its Seoul performance on June 22 and move to Busan, where it will open on July 11.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HA NAM-HYUN [[email protected]]
