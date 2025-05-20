'Infinite Challenge' to collaborate with film '28 Years Later' for running event
Published: 20 May. 2025, 10:22
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Beloved MBC reality show “Infinite Challenge” (2005-18) is set to collaborate with the upcoming post-apocalyptic horror film “28 Years Later” through a pop-up event on Sunday, according to Sony Pictures Tuesday.
Coupang Play is holding a running event themed around “Infinite Challenge,” to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary, at Yeouido Park in western Seoul that day.
On the sidelines, the pop-up for “28 Years Later” will feature photo zones and hands-on activities, such as a shooting game and a game to test your reflexes.
What seems like a completely random collaboration actually can be traced back to 17 years ago. A past episode of “Infinite Challenge” had paid homage to the film “28 Days Later” (2002), which is the first film in the 28 Days Later franchise, Sony Pictures said in a press release.
“Infinite Challenge” featured top comedians and entertainers, including Yu Jae-suk, Park Myung-soo, Jung Hyung-don and Haha, take on multiple humorous missions.
“28 Years Later,” scheduled to premiere in Korea next month, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes.
