DP derides PPP's suggestion for TV debate between candidates' spouses as 'stunt'
Published: 20 May. 2025, 13:55
Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday dismissed the People Power Party's (PPP) proposal for a live televised debate between the candidates' spouses, calling it a “publicity stunt” that undermines the integrity of the election process.
The DP candidate criticized the idea as “irresponsible and thoughtless” while speaking to reporters in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, and referenced minor party candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party, who is not married.
“What about Lee Jun-seok, the presidential candidate from the Reform Party? This is some kind of impulsive, irresponsible and unprepared nonsense,” Lee Jae-myung said.
“Please speak in a manner that befits the occasion,” he added.
Lee Jae-myung also took aim at his opponents.
“Isn’t this the same person who once reported (that I said) a 120-won [9 cents] coffee was being sold for 8,000 won? He should be punished; he shouldn't have done that,” he added, in a veiled jab at Kim Yong-tae, a senior official with the PPP.
Earlier in the day, Kim Yong-tae, a member of the PPP’s emergency leadership committee, held an unscheduled press briefing at the National Assembly.
He proposed a televised debate between Kim Hye-kyung, the wife of Lee Jae-myung, and Seol Nan-young, the wife of PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo, ahead of the early voting period from May 29 to 30. Kim Yong-tae urged a response by Friday.
The Democratic Party quickly rejected the proposal.
“It’s an absurd and bizarre suggestion,” said Cho Seung-rae, the party’s chief spokesperson, at a press conference at party headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul.
DP spokesperson Park Kyung-mee added, “Under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, first lady Kim Keon Hee took an active role. Is Kim Moon-soo’s spouse going to intervene in the same way [if he’s elected]?”
“What about Lee Jun-seok, who is unmarried? This is ridiculous,” Park said.
Kim Moon-soo, speaking to reporters after signing a policy agreement with the Korea Federation of Arts and Culture Organizations in Seoul, defended the proposal.
“Verification is necessary. The public needs to know about the spouses and families,” he said. “Given the risks associated with the spouses, I believe this is about necessary scrutiny.”
He added, “There’s no particular reason to refuse. If there’s a need for verification, then debate is part of the process.”
Still, he acknowledged that if Lee Jae-myung refuses, “There’s nothing we can do.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
