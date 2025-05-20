DP's Lee encourages overseas Koreans to cast ballots for June 3 election
Published: 20 May. 2025, 09:44
With overseas voting for the 21st presidential election beginning on Tuesday, Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung encouraged overseas Koreans to cast their ballots, saying that “a vote is stronger than a bullet.”
Lee posted a message on Facebook titled, “No matter how far you are, you are always a part of Korea.”
“Korea has become an economic powerhouse and a cultural trendsetter in the eyes of the world thanks to the devotion and efforts of overseas Koreans living far from home,” Lee wrote. “In every turning point in history and in every crisis, you have always stood by your country.”
He recalled the sacrifices of independence fighters, saying, “Even in the freezing winds of Manchuria and under the blazing Hawaiian sun, our ancestors kept the spark of independence alive. Independence activists like Ahn Chang-ho and Seo Jae-pil raised funds and spread the pain of our people around the world.”
Lee also cited the 1907 national debt repayment movement, when Koreans abroad gathered funds to help repay the country’s debt, and the 1997 Asian financial crisis, during which overseas Koreans sent foreign currency home.
“You, the overseas Koreans who supported the country through these times, have always been proud citizens of Korea,” he wrote.
“Overseas voting begins today,” Lee emphasized. “When your patriotism shines through in a single mark on the ballot paper, Korea will become stronger, fairer and more admirable.”
He added, “Your vote will help create a country where everyone prospers together — a nation admired by the world. From now on, it’s time for the real Korea. Now is the time for Lee Jae-myung.”
Overseas voting for the 21st presidential election is being held from Tuesday through Sunday at 223 polling stations in 118 countries around the world.
