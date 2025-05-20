'I don't need bulletproof laws': PPP's Kim comes out swinging at DP's Lee
Published: 20 May. 2025, 21:43
The conservative party's presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo, effectively called liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung a coward for his bulletproof safety measures, saying that he's not afraid to take a shot if he has to and that Lee should be "in jail where it's the safest if he's so scared."
“I’m not even wearing a bulletproof vest. I don’t need bulletproof glass. I don’t need bulletproof laws either," the People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim said Tuesday, taking an increasingly sharper aim at Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee during a campaign swing through Seoul and the surrounding area.
Departing from last week’s emphasis on region-specific pledges, Kim adopted a more aggressive tone, referring to Lee as a “criminal” and a “thief” and calling him “like coal gas” — while also repeatedly invoking Lee’s past verbal gaffes.
Kim drew strong contrasts with Lee throughout the day. Speaking from a campaign vehicle in Gangseo District, dressed in a beige jacket, pink shirt and khaki pants, Kim said, “Everyone, I’ve never claimed the cost of a cup of coffee is 120 won [8 cents], have I?” — a jab at Lee’s remark in Gunsan on May 16 that “a cup of coffee might sell for 8,000 to 10,000 won, but the cost is just 120 won” that came as he spoke about his experience as Gyeonggi governor in regulating illegal businesses along mountain streams.
“How can anyone say something like that and claim to care about small business owners? I, Kim Moon-soo, will be the president of the marketplace,” Kim said.
Unzipping his jacket and patting his chest, Kim continued, “Do you see me wearing a bulletproof vest?” — referencing Lee’s recent use of body armor and bulletproof shields at campaign events following threats.
“Why wear a bulletproof vest? Does he think someone is going to shoot him? If I’m going to get shot, so be it," Kim said. Lee took to wearing the vest at the end of March after the DP said it received death threats against its then-party leader. The liberal candidate was also the victim of an assassination attempt on Jan. 2, 2024, when he was stabbed in the neck.
In front of Express Bus Terminal Station, Kim said, “How guilty must you be to not only wear a bulletproof vest, but also stand behind bulletproof glass and propose ‘bulletproof legislation’ to control the Supreme Court? Decriminalizing the spreading of false information under the election law? That’s like a thief calling for the closure of police stations.”
At a rally in Songpa District, Kim escalated his rhetoric.
“You don’t need a bulletproof vest when you’re in prison. The guards will protect you,” Kim said. “Lee Jae-myung would be safest in Dongbu Detention Center — conveniently located right here in Songpa.”
He also revisited the Daejang-dong land development scandal, saying, “When I developed Pangyo New Town — which was far larger than Daejang-dong — none of my associates died under suspicious circumstances.” He added, “If this man becomes president and controls national development projects, how many more people would have to die?”
At Gwangjingyo intersection, Kim blasted a May 19 remark by Lee, who said the former President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration had long provoked North Korea and that Pyongyang “seemed to have held its ground.”
Kim called the comment a “disgrace” and accused Lee of being “Kim Jong-un’s spokesperson.”
Regarding the splinter conservative Reform Party candidate, Lee Jun-seok, Kim said, “There’s really no difference between Reform New Party candidate Lee Jun-seok and me.
"He left the party because of its internal issues, but I think we should be working together. I’ll continue making efforts in that direction," Kim told reporters on Tuesday morning.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
