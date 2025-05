Korea's financial markets to close on June 3 for presidential election public holiday

Related Article Overseas voting for June 3 presidential election to kick off Tuesday

All financial markets in Korea will be closed on June 3, which the government has designated as a temporary public holiday for the presidential election.The Korea Exchange (KRX) announced the suspension of operations across all markets on June 3 on Tuesday.The closure will affect the stock market, including the exchange-traded fund, exchange-traded note and equity-linked warrant markets. It will also apply to the beneficiary certificate market, rights offering certificate and securities market, bond market and the KRX Startup Market.KRX will also halt trading in the derivatives market and commodity markets such as oil, gold and emission permits.In addition, over-the-counter derivatives clearing services — including those for Korean won and dollar interest rate swaps — and the trade repository will not operate on the day.BY LEE JI-YOUNG [ [email protected]