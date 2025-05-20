 Korea's financial markets to close on June 3 for presidential election public holiday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

Korea's financial markets to close on June 3 for presidential election public holiday

Published: 20 May. 2025, 11:12
A screen at the Korea Exchange's offices in Yeouido, western Seoul, shows the Kospi and Kosdaq on April 9. [YONHAP]

A screen at the Korea Exchange's offices in Yeouido, western Seoul, shows the Kospi and Kosdaq on April 9. [YONHAP]

 
All financial markets in Korea will be closed on June 3, which the government has designated as a temporary public holiday for the presidential election.
 
The Korea Exchange (KRX) announced the suspension of operations across all markets on June 3 on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
The closure will affect the stock market, including the exchange-traded fund, exchange-traded note and equity-linked warrant markets. It will also apply to the beneficiary certificate market, rights offering certificate and securities market, bond market and the KRX Startup Market.
 
KRX will also halt trading in the derivatives market and commodity markets such as oil, gold and emission permits.
 
In addition, over-the-counter derivatives clearing services — including those for Korean won and dollar interest rate swaps — and the trade repository will not operate on the day.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea market stocks shares

More in 2025 Presidential Election

Korea's financial markets to close on June 3 for presidential election public holiday

DP's Lee encourages overseas Koreans to cast ballots for June 3 election

Populism, grievance and online opinion drive campaign pledges to abolish Gender Ministry

Overseas voting for June 3 presidential election to kick off Tuesday

Supporters of former-President Park Geun-hye endorse Lee Jae-myung

Related Stories

Kospi rises as investors correct excessive movement a day prior

Kospi opens higher as trade war concerns between U.S. and China ease

Kospi inches up on back of U.S.-China trade agreement

Korean shares, won on the downswing after U.S. credit downgrade

Kospi slides 1.21% as Washington blocks Nvidia exports to China
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)