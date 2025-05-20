First indigenous KF-21 fighter jet enters final assembly phase

The first production model of Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter jet entered final assembly Tuesday, the state arms procurement agency said, in a major milestone for the advanced aircraft acquisition project.A ceremony marking the final production phase took place at Korea Aerospace Industries' headquarters in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).During the phase, the aircraft will be fully assembled with external and internal components and undergo various performance tests before proceeding to flight testing, according to DAPA.Korea launched the KF-21 development program in 2015 to acquire a homegrown supersonic fighter to replace the Air Force's aging fleet of U.S.-made jets, including the F-5.Mass production of the so-called 4.5-generation fighter jet began last July after years of development and prototype testing, and the first model is scheduled to be delivered to the Air Force in the second half of next year.DAPA said the aircraft is on track with the project's schedule, expressing expectations that the latest development will have a positive impact on the potential exports of the aircraft.In June last year, KAI signed a 1.96 trillion-won ($1.41 billion) deal with DAPA to build 20 KF-21s through 2027. The country seeks to operate 120 KF-21s by 2032.Yonhap