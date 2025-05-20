 South Korea, U.S., Japan hold talks to reaffirm 'unwavering' commitment to trilateral cooperation
South Korea, U.S., Japan hold talks to reaffirm 'unwavering' commitment to trilateral cooperation

Published: 20 May. 2025, 08:56
The Harry S. Truman Building, headquarters for the State Department, is seen in Washington on March 9, 2009. [AP/YONHAP]

Diplomats from South Korea, the United States and Japan convened their trilateral secretariat managing board in Washington on Monday to reaffirm the three countries' "unwavering" commitment to advancing three-way cooperation, the State Department said.
 
Yi Won-woo, deputy director-general for North American affairs at Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for China, Japan, Korea, Mongolia and Taiwan, Kevin Kim, and Akihiro Okochi, deputy director-general for Asian and Oceanian affairs at Japan's foreign ministry, led the meeting of the Trilateral Coordinating Secretariat Managing Board.
 

"The meeting underscored the shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and the importance of institutionalizing collaboration across economic, security and people-to-people domains," the department said in a media note.
 
Board members took stock of recent progress on trilateral cooperation efforts and discussed the next steps to enhance coordination, increase information sharing and strengthen joint responses to regional and global challenges, the department said.
 
"The Managing Board emphasized continued support for the Secretariat's work in operationalizing trilateral outcomes and sustaining momentum across priority lines of effort," it said.
 
In November, the three countries announced the establishment of the secretariat to institutionalize trilateral cooperation in the face of regional and global challenges, including North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats, Russia's war in Ukraine and China's growing assertiveness.

Yonhap
tags Korea U.S. Japan secretariat

