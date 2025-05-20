Lifelong dedication to culture: Korea’s 1st French-language simultaneous interpreter given presitigious honor
Published: 20 May. 2025, 10:55 Updated: 20 May. 2025, 11:27
Despite early resistance to her dreams of studying abroad, Corea Image Communication Institute (CICI) President Choi Jung-wha defied expectations to become Korea’s first French-language simultaneous interpreter — and was recently awarded France’s prestigious Légion d'Honneur, officier grade, in recognition of her lifelong dedication to cultural diplomacy and fostering ties between Korea and France.
Choi remembered the day in July 1978, at 22 years old, when she stood at the departure gate of Gimpo International Airport, mulling over her mother's parting words: “Going to study in France instead of getting married? That’s unacceptable.”
Despite her mother's firm opposition, Choi had saved enough through part-time jobs to buy a plane ticket and leave for France as a government-funded scholar.
That bold decision later made her Korea’s first French simultaneous interpreter and a professor at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies’ Graduate School of Interpretation and Translation. Today, Choi is the president of CICI and secretary-general of the Korea-France Club.
Last Thursday, Choi was awarded the Légion d'Honneur, or the officier grade of the Legion of Honour — the highest French order of merit. She is the first Korean woman to receive this honor.
During the award ceremony at the French ambassador’s residence in Seoul, Choi was visibly moved as she gave her acceptance speech.
“I got choked up thinking of my parents,” she told the JoongAng Ilbo on Monday.
While her mother had been heartbroken about sending her daughter abroad, her father had supported her by saying, “Let her do what she wants. Even if she marries a garçon from a French cafe, what matters is her happiness.”
His words turned prophetic. At the age of 39, Choi met Didier Beltoise, then general manager of the InterContinental Hotel, at a diplomatic dinner at the French ambassador’s residence — the very place where she would later receive her medal. Their love blossomed, and they married.
Philippe Bertoux, the French Ambassador to Korea, awarded the medal on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron.
Bertoux told the JoongAng Ilbo after the ceremony that the officier grade of the Legion of Honour is a rare recognition bestowed upon individuals who have made exceptional contributions to France. Choi was honored not only for her work as an interpreter and educator but also for her role in expanding cultural diplomacy between Korea and France, according to Bertoux.
During the ceremony, Bertoux also praised Didier, saying that in France, people say, "behind every successful man, there’s a great woman."
"In this case, it should be, ‘behind a successful woman, there’s a great man,'" said Bertoux.
He quipped that perhaps the ambassador at the time had used some "French flair" to introduce the couple.
The Legion of Honour is awarded regardless of nationality to individuals who have made outstanding contributions in fields such as politics, economics, culture, arts and religion.
Among the 70 attendees at the ceremony were Korean business and academic leaders, including Ryu Jin, Federation of Korean Industries chairman, Sohn Kyung-shik, chairman of CJ Group, Hong Seok-hyun, chairman of JoongAng Holdings, and Lee Kwang-hyung, president of KAIST. Ambassadors of various countries, including Colin Crooks of the United Kingdom and Maria Castillo Fernandez of the European Union were also present.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q. You were momentarily speechless at the ceremony. How were you feeling?
All I could think about were my parents and everyone I’m grateful to. My mother even tried to tear up my flight ticket, but thanks to the support of my parents, family, husband and friends, I am who I am today. No matter how passionate I might be, nothing is possible without encouragement from those around me. I’m deeply thankful to those who traveled from Busan and Daejeon just to attend the ceremony.
Q. What does the Legion of Honour mean to you?
I’ve always wanted to be an invisible bridge connecting people and cultures, and this medal is an incredible honor and encouragement. I’m committed to continuing my efforts for a strong and dynamic Korea-France relationship.
Q. This year marks your 30th wedding anniversary. How are you celebrating?
When CICI was first founded, we reused old banners to save money. One day, my husband saw how wrinkled a banner was and went to find an iron and smoothed it out himself. He always says, “If doing what you love makes you happy, then that’s my happiness too.” He’s not only my husband but my teacher. There’s so much I learn from his kindness and selflessness. This medal belongs to him as much as to me.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHUN SU-JIN [[email protected]]
