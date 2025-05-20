Swiss-Korean Innovation Week kicks off in Seoul
Published: 20 May. 2025, 14:36
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
Swiss Ambassador to Korea Dagmar Schmidt Tartagli celebrated the kick-off event for the 8th Swiss-Korean Innovation Week at the embassy in central Seoul on Monday.
This year’s Innovation Week aims to facilitate science diplomacy between Korea and Switzerland, with policymakers and researchers who discussed directions to set boundaries and rules between technology and humanity.
The event began on Monday and will run through Friday.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)