Published: 20 May. 2025, 14:36
 
Swiss Ambassador to Korea Dagmar Schmidt Tartagli speaks at the kick-off event for the 8th Swiss-Korean Innovation Week at the embassy in central Seoul on May 19. This year’s Innovation Week aims to facilitate science diplomacy between Korea and Switzerland, with policymakers and researchers who discussed directions to set boundaries and rules between technology and humanity. The event began on Monday and will run through Friday. [EMBASSY OF SWITZERLAND]

Swiss Ambassador to Korea Dagmar Schmidt Tartagli celebrated the kick-off event for the 8th Swiss-Korean Innovation Week at the embassy in central Seoul on Monday.
 
This year’s Innovation Week aims to facilitate science diplomacy between Korea and Switzerland, with policymakers and researchers who discussed directions to set boundaries and rules between technology and humanity.
 
The event began on Monday and will run through Friday.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
Swiss-Korean Innovation Week kicks off in Seoul

