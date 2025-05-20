 HUFS brings back drinking zones at festival after 14-year dry spell
HUFS brings back drinking zones at festival after 14-year dry spell

Published: 20 May. 2025, 12:09
Students enjoy performances during Hankuk University of Foreign Studies' fall festival held between Sept. 19 and 21, 2023. [HANKUK UNIVERSITY OF FOREIGN STUDIES]

Students enjoy performances during Hankuk University of Foreign Studies' fall festival held between Sept. 19 and 21, 2023. [HANKUK UNIVERSITY OF FOREIGN STUDIES]

 
Hankuk University of Foreign Studies brought back drinking zones to its university festival for the first time in over a decade, with the student council taking a cautious approach to ensure the long-awaited experience is safe and enjoyable.
 
Starting with this year’s spring festival, also known as daedongjae, the university’s general student council will establish a designated drinking zone where students can consume alcoholic beverages.
 

Although the festival is held on Monday and Tuesday, the pub zone will only operate on Tuesday, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
 
“The student council is doing its best to create a safe and enjoyable experience with the return of drinking zones,” the council said in a statement on Sunday. “We will do our best to make the spring festival a lively and special experience for students.”
 
This marks the first time in 14 years that a drinking zone has been officially set up during the university’s festivals. The university banned drinking zones and campus drinking in general in 2012, stating that the decision was made to foster a more academic environment.  
 
Student councils from five departments — including the Division of International Studies, College of Education and Department of German Education — will set up booths in the drinking zone to offer space and sell food.
 
Alcoholic beverages will not be sold directly by students, but only at a designated 7-Eleven booth or distributed as promotional products at booths run by beverage brands Cass and Peachtree. Only beer and highballs will be allowed, while drinks such as soju are prohibited.  
 
Drinking is permitted only within the designated zone set up by the five departments and is prohibited elsewhere on campus.
 
Many student councils at other universities have also turned to third-party vendors for alcohol sales at festivals, following a 2018 joint announcement from the Ministry of Education and National Tax Service that reminded students that selling alcohol without a proper license is illegal.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
