Thousands of international students flock to Coex for two-day job fair with Korean employers
Published: 20 May. 2025, 12:07 Updated: 20 May. 2025, 15:21
- LEE TAE-HEE
Coex was busy with foreign job seekers carrying around résumés on Monday and Tuesday, with the Job Fair for International Students offering on-site interviews and résumé-building sessions to help applicants on their job search journey in Korea.
Around 100 companies looking to hire foreign nationals attended the Job Fair for International Students at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, with some 2,500 international students attending the two-day event. Job seekers could apply for positions at participating companies in advance to schedule interviews, although on-site interviews were also possible if companies had available slots.
The international student job fair is a subsection of the larger Global Talent Fair hosted by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, which also includes the Job Fair for Foreign-Invested Companies and the Job Fair for Overseas Employment.
"I visited a few booths and I'm most interested in Amorepacific," said Angel Trachta. "I mostly talked to companies rather than doing actual interviews, but still, I think it's a great opportunity for us to practice applying for jobs."
Amorepacific has frequently attended the international student job fair, hiring five interns during last year's event. This year, the company is looking for employees in sales, marketing and HR who can help expand its presence in overseas markets.
Many companies, such as Hankook Tire & Technology, had fully booked interview slots throughout the day. The company interviewed international students for positions in business management, finance, global HR and research and development (R&D).
Despite a full interview schedule, job seekers eagerly left copies of their résumés at the booth in hopes of hearing back.
"Apart from job fairs, there aren't many opportunities for us to meet talented international students all at once," said an HR official from Hankook Tire & Technology. "We had students bring a lot more résumés than expected, and we've actually been adjusting our interview schedule to accommodate more applicants."
According to the company, it aims to hire international students to support its large overseas market. It exports to around 160 countries, with overseas revenue exceeding domestic revenue.
Like the tire company, many others were also looking to hire international students to strengthen their global business operations.
Webzen, a video game developer, was looking for localizers as the company services its games in various countries.
"We've been expanding overseas and have been hiring many native speakers for the markets we serve in," said an HR official from Webzen. "We decided to participate in the job fair because it can be difficult for foreign candidates to apply if we only post openings on our careers site. Today, we met many applicants from a wide range of language backgrounds."
Dongwon Group was recruiting international students through its Dongwon Global Internship, offering various overseas-focused roles such as overseas sales representatives for Chinese, Japanese, European and Middle Eastern markets, as well as a market research intern for the Russian market.
The company also offers roles not specific to certain markets, such as manufacturing engineer, finance intern and distribution planner.
"I participated in an interview with Dongwon, and I'm going to try meeting other companies because I brought a lot of résumés with me," said Anastasia, a senior attending the event. "I think the interview with Dongwon went well, but I can't be that sure."
Although on-site interviews were the main objective of the event, the job fair also offered sessions to help attendees better prepare for future job applications.
One-on-one résumé critique sessions were one of the most popular offerings, with all three booths for international students fully booked for the two-day event.
"I'm an architecture student and I want to be an architect in Korea, so I signed up for a consultation because I didn't know how to write my résumé," said Kuang Set Luin, who participated in the session. "The consultant told me how to write a résumé and even showed me what format I should use. It was really helpful."
"I was surprised that if you want to work in Korea, you have to be really good in Korean, but the consultant also told me that English is enough if you want to work in overseas offices of Korean companies."
The student added that he was recommended to visit Samsung C&T Construction Division's booth and plans to check out other architecture-related opportunities.
K-campus, a platform for international students run by the Korea JoongAng Daily, also attended the fair to promote its services, such as its Careers section, which features job posts from companies looking to hire foreign nationals. Around 400 people visited the booth on Monday to learn more and participate in lucky draw events.
Larger lectures were also held for those who could not book a critique session.
Kim Jin-young, CEO of the job posting platform Kowork, gave a special lecture on résumé and cover letter writing tips, covering basics such as what to include in a résumé and how to make self-introductions stand out.
"A good self-introduction isn't one that simply explains who the applicant is, but one that persuades the reader," said Kim. "Instead of just saying you're diligent, explain how you've lived alone in Korea for two years while balancing academics and part-time work — that shows time management."
"By phrasing it that way, applicants can show they're diligent without just stating it outright."
Although fresh graduates may not have much work experience, Kim added that student clubs and part-time jobs can still make a résumé stand out.
Working part-time at a Korean establishment can demonstrate adaptability and language skills. Participating in team projects or clubs is also valuable if applicants clearly describe their roles and achievements.
Kim emphasized that international students should include their nationality and visa status in résumé templates, as well as a professional photo. For D-10 visa holders, who are granted an initial six-month stay that can be extended up to two years, it's important to indicate any plans for extension if the visa is nearing expiration.
Another common résumé mistake is listing Korean language school experience under education, which should instead go under sections like relevant coursework or extracurriculars since it is not a degree program.
Moon Sang-joon, department head at job platform Saramin, gave another lecture on Korea's job market, noting that HR managers look for different skill sets depending on the type of company.
For example, conglomerates prefer candidates with deep experience in a specific role. In contrast, startups often seek candidates who can take on a wide range of responsibilities and value communication skills highly.
Although job hunting can be stressful for international students, Korean companies are increasingly open to hiring foreign talent.
"There's inevitably a growing demand for foreign workers due to the population issue. Some small- to mid-sized companies outside greater Seoul can't operate without them," Moon said. "As for major conglomerates, they usually hire foreigners only when necessary, such as during overseas expansions."
"They'll hire people who fit their needs, not just because someone is foreign. That said, as the number of foreigners in Korea grows, more companies are opening up to hiring foreign talent."
