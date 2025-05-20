 Korea's minister for gov't policy to visit Costa Rica, Ecuador as envoy to presidential inauguration
Published: 20 May. 2025, 10:52
Bang Ki-sun, minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, attends a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in western Seoul on April 28. [YONHAP]

Bang Ki-sun, minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, will visit Costa Rica and Ecuador this week to strengthen bilateral ties and attend the inauguration of Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa, his office said Tuesday.
 
Bang will visit Costa Rica on Wednesday and Thursday to meet with the country's foreign minister and discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across all areas.
 

From Friday to Saturday, he will visit Ecuador to attend the inauguration of reelected President Noboa as a special congratulatory envoy.
 
He also plans to meet with Ecuador's foreign minister and other senior officials to express Korea's commitment to developing bilateral ties.
 
 

Korea's minister for gov't policy to visit Costa Rica, Ecuador as envoy to presidential inauguration

