Man with knife arrested near DP headquarters two weeks before presidential election

A man in his 30s was apprehended on Tuesday near the liberal Democratic Party's central headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, while wandering in the area with a knife and a BB gun, just two weeks before the presidential election.At around 11:10 a.m., a police officer spotted the man loitering near the party headquarters during patrol and conducted a stop-and-frisk, according to police.During the search, the officer found a tactical knife approximately 10 centimeters (3.94 inches) long and what appeared to be a gas-powered BB gun in the man's bag.At around 11:26 a.m., police arrested the man at the scene for carrying a weapon in a public place in violation of Article 116-3 of the Criminal Act and transferred him to the police station for investigation.Authorities are also reviewing nearby closed-circuit television footage to determine the exact circumstances of the incident, according to police.BY BAE JAE-SUNG [ [email protected]