More in Politics

Korea's minister for gov't policy to visit Costa Rica, Ecuador as envoy to presidential inauguration

Over 400 former lawmakers declare support for PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo

Populism, grievance and online opinion drive campaign pledges to abolish Gender Ministry

Supporters of former-President Park Geun-hye endorse Lee Jae-myung

Ex-special warfare commander said he would 'break down doors' to National Assembly on Dec. 3: Testimony