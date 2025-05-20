 Over 400 former lawmakers declare support for PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Over 400 former lawmakers declare support for PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo

Published: 20 May. 2025, 09:47
People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo speaks during a campaign rally in Jung District, central Seoul, on May 19. [JOONGANG ILBO]

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo speaks during a campaign rally in Jung District, central Seoul, on May 19. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A group of over 400 former National Assembly lawmakers publicly declared their support for Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate of the People Power Party (PPP), stating that he is the right leader to guide Korea into the future with “integrity and transparency.”
 
The group, formally known as “Former Lawmakers for Making Kim Moon-soo President," abbreviated as "Kimdaemo," held a press conference at the National Assembly's communications center Monday.  
 

Related Article

 
“We earnestly urge the people to join us in making Kim Moon-soo the president of Korea and building a new chapter in history for a great Korea,” the group said.
 
“We are confident that Kim is the only candidate who can inherit the spirit of industrialization from former President Park Chung Hee and democratization from former President Kim Young-sam to lead us into an era of $50,000 per capita gross national income as a proud and free advanced nation,” the group added.
 
Among the signatories were former lawmakers Kim Hyeong-o, Kim Moo-sung and Suh Chung-won.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Korea Kim Moon-soo PPP candidate endorsement

More in Politics

Korea's minister for gov't policy to visit Costa Rica, Ecuador as envoy to presidential inauguration

Over 400 former lawmakers declare support for PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo

Populism, grievance and online opinion drive campaign pledges to abolish Gender Ministry

Supporters of former-President Park Geun-hye endorse Lee Jae-myung

Ex-special warfare commander said he would 'break down doors' to National Assembly on Dec. 3: Testimony

Related Stories

People Power Party's candidate replacement 'undemocratic,' Kim Moon-soo says

PPP presidential contender Kim Moon-soo places integrity over opportunism

PPP meets to settle leadership crisis over Kim Moon-soo

PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo claims party is leaving him out in the cold

Han Duck-soo takes swipe at Kim Moon-soo for backtracking on merger
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)