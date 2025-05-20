Over 400 former lawmakers declare support for PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo
Published: 20 May. 2025, 09:47
A group of over 400 former National Assembly lawmakers publicly declared their support for Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate of the People Power Party (PPP), stating that he is the right leader to guide Korea into the future with “integrity and transparency.”
The group, formally known as “Former Lawmakers for Making Kim Moon-soo President," abbreviated as "Kimdaemo," held a press conference at the National Assembly's communications center Monday.
“We earnestly urge the people to join us in making Kim Moon-soo the president of Korea and building a new chapter in history for a great Korea,” the group said.
“We are confident that Kim is the only candidate who can inherit the spirit of industrialization from former President Park Chung Hee and democratization from former President Kim Young-sam to lead us into an era of $50,000 per capita gross national income as a proud and free advanced nation,” the group added.
Among the signatories were former lawmakers Kim Hyeong-o, Kim Moo-sung and Suh Chung-won.
