 Presidential Security Service restructures, aims to be 'world's best security agency'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Presidential Security Service restructures, aims to be 'world's best security agency'

Published: 20 May. 2025, 16:07
The presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, is pictured on March 11. [JOONGANG ILBO]

The presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, is pictured on March 11. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
The Presidential Security Service (PSS) announced on Tuesday that it is pursuing a high-intensity organizational reform plan focused on strengthening external oversight and internal control.
 
The PSS made the announcement Tuesday through a press release that formed a “task force for organizational reform” on April 24, with acting Director Ahn Kyung-ho serving as the chair, and has been organizing subcommittees for each pending issue and establishing tasks and phased implementation plans.
 

Related Article

 
“We take the public’s concerns and criticisms seriously and intend to use this as an opportunity for organizational innovation and internal integration,” the PSS said.
 
As part of external oversight, the task force is promoting the PSS director's mandatory attendance at National Assembly sessions. To enhance internal control and legal compliance awareness, it is pushing to establish a compliance officer position and to recruit external auditors. 
 
In the recent organizational restructuring, a compliance officer position was newly created. The external auditor position will be implemented through amendments to related laws.
 
The task force team also plans to incorporate reforms into policy regarding the restructuring of the PSS and its support units, aiming to ensure the safety of protectees and improve the efficiency of security missions, along with a transparent and fair personnel system.
 
Police arrive at the presidential office on April 16. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Police arrive at the presidential office on April 16. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
At the end of April, the task force held an open forum for employee feedback and conducted a full-staff survey to develop plans for the organizational overhaul.
 
Furthermore, it has launched an anonymous bulletin board titled “Open Communication Plaza” to promote internal communication, which had previously been limited due to the closed organizational culture shaped by security regulations and hierarchical command structures.
 
The PSS plans to accelerate the implementation of the reform measures while also strengthening internal education and inspection systems to uphold political neutrality. It will establish a system for regular training and evaluation of all personnel and actively promote the legalization of political neutrality obligations.
 
“We will transform into the world’s best professional security agency, trusted by the public, based on political neutrality, and faithfully fulfill our core mission of ensuring the absolute safety of those under protection,” said Ahn.
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Presidential Security Service PSS task force

More in Politics

Overseas voting for June 3 election kicks off. How does it work?

Supreme Court officially investigates Yoon trial judge over room salon allegations

Presidential Security Service restructures, aims to be 'world's best security agency'

Man with knife arrested near DP headquarters two weeks before presidential election

Investigators probe judge presiding over Yoon martial law case amid bribery allegations

Related Stories

[Today's Cartoon] 2022.10.18

Authorities meet to discuss warrant for President Yoon’s detention over martial law imposition

Presidential security staffer referred to prosecution for suspected sexual assault

Presidential security to add 65 agents to Yoon Suk Yeol's detail

Presidential security
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)