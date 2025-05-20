Presidential Security Service restructures, aims to be 'world's best security agency'
Published: 20 May. 2025, 16:07
The Presidential Security Service (PSS) announced on Tuesday that it is pursuing a high-intensity organizational reform plan focused on strengthening external oversight and internal control.
The PSS made the announcement Tuesday through a press release that formed a “task force for organizational reform” on April 24, with acting Director Ahn Kyung-ho serving as the chair, and has been organizing subcommittees for each pending issue and establishing tasks and phased implementation plans.
“We take the public’s concerns and criticisms seriously and intend to use this as an opportunity for organizational innovation and internal integration,” the PSS said.
As part of external oversight, the task force is promoting the PSS director's mandatory attendance at National Assembly sessions. To enhance internal control and legal compliance awareness, it is pushing to establish a compliance officer position and to recruit external auditors.
In the recent organizational restructuring, a compliance officer position was newly created. The external auditor position will be implemented through amendments to related laws.
The task force team also plans to incorporate reforms into policy regarding the restructuring of the PSS and its support units, aiming to ensure the safety of protectees and improve the efficiency of security missions, along with a transparent and fair personnel system.
At the end of April, the task force held an open forum for employee feedback and conducted a full-staff survey to develop plans for the organizational overhaul.
Furthermore, it has launched an anonymous bulletin board titled “Open Communication Plaza” to promote internal communication, which had previously been limited due to the closed organizational culture shaped by security regulations and hierarchical command structures.
The PSS plans to accelerate the implementation of the reform measures while also strengthening internal education and inspection systems to uphold political neutrality. It will establish a system for regular training and evaluation of all personnel and actively promote the legalization of political neutrality obligations.
“We will transform into the world’s best professional security agency, trusted by the public, based on political neutrality, and faithfully fulfill our core mission of ensuring the absolute safety of those under protection,” said Ahn.
