Supreme Court officially investigates Yoon trial judge over room salon allegations
Published: 20 May. 2025, 16:57
The Supreme Court’s Office of Judicial Ethics and Audit has officially begun verifying facts regarding allegations that Judge Ji Gui-yeon of the Seoul Central District Court was treated to entertainment at a high-end room salon. Ji is presiding over former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection case.
The Office of Judicial Ethics and Audit conducted an on-site investigation on Friday at the establishment in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, allegedly involved in the incident, according to legal circles on Tuesday.
“Court officials came on Friday and took pictures of the interior once, and conducted an investigation,” said a valet attendant from a building across from the bar. “The staff showed their ID badges.”
“Since the allegations were raised, we have been examining all possible methods based on materials from the National Assembly and media reports to verify the facts,” the ethics office stated on Friday. “If specific misconduct is confirmed, we will proceed in accordance with relevant legal procedures.”
Once the basic facts are clarified, the office is expected to question Ji regarding the circumstances of the photo, the individuals who were present and the payment details.
“We cannot comment on the progress of the audit,” said a Supreme Court official. “Although we don’t have investigative authority, it’s inevitable that we will ask the judge for confirmation.”
The Democratic Party (DP) earlier alleged that Ji was entertained at a luxury room salon with female staff in August of last year.
In response, the judge, prior to opening a court session in Yoon's trial on Monday, said, “The allegations are not true, and I’ve never even considered being entertained at such places,” adding, “We don’t live in that kind of era anymore. No one even buys pork belly and soju for anyone these days.”
Later that afternoon, the DP released a photo allegedly showing Ji with his arms around two men at the bar.
“The individuals present are strongly suspected to be related to his official duties,” the DP said. “While we believe he was entertained, we will leave the burden of proof to the judiciary.”
The DP said it would inform the Supreme Court of the specific date Ji visited the venue, but as of now, it has not submitted unredacted photos or any material to the court.
Meanwhile, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials announced that it assigned the case to its third investigative division the previous day in response to a complaint filed by the civic group Citizens’ Action for Judicial Justice, alleging bribery and violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI SEO-IN, LEE SU-MIN [[email protected]]
