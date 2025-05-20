분주한 일상 속, ‘나는 아무 생각이 없다’… 한강 멍때리기 대회 도전
Published: 20 May. 2025, 09:46
Turn on, tune in, zone out: Hangang Space-out Competition celebrates mindfulness in a frantic world
분주한 일상 속, ‘나는 아무 생각이 없다’… 한강 멍때리기 대회 도전
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Silence lingered as the playful shouts of children and scattered conversations faded into a quiet buzz. A breeze drifted across the Han River, lifting hair and brushing faces, but I stayed still, staring into the void, lips sealed, thoughts swirling.
fade: 잦아들다, 점점 희미해지다, 서서히 사라지다
void: 허공
아이들의 장난기 어린 외침과 곳곳에서 들리는 대화 소리가 서서히 잦아들며 주변은 적막이 감돌았다. 한강을 따라 불어오는 바람이 머리카락을 흩트리고 얼굴을 스쳤다. 나는 미동 없이 허공을 바라보며, 입을 굳게 다문 채 깊은 생각에 잠겼다.
Around 120 people sat near me, yet not a single one spoke on Jamsu Bridge, the lower deck of Banpo Bridge in southern Seoul’s Seocho District, on Sunday afternoon. I, along with some 80 teams — spanning in ages and occupations — were the participants in this year's Hangang Space-out Competition, gathered to compete in a simple yet difficult challenge: do absolutely nothing for 90 minutes.
simple: 간단한
spanning: 다양한
일요일(5월11일) 오후 서초구 반포한강공원 잠수교에서 120여명의 참가자가 내 주변에 앉아 있었지만, 그 누구도 소리를 내지 않았다. 기자를 포함해 나이도 직업도 다양한 80팀은 2025 한강 멍때리기 대회에 참가했다. 단순하지만 결코 쉽지 않은 도전을 위해서였다: 90분 동안 아무것도 하지 않는 것이다.
Now in its 11th year, the event, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, was created to counter the notion that being idle is a waste of time. It began in 2014 at Seoul Plaza and has since grown into an international event, with editions in cities like Beijing and Tokyo. Since 2016, the competition has taken place along the Han River, offering a contrast to Korea’s widely known fast-paced culture and drawing international media coverage.
waste of time: 시간 낭비
contrast: 대조, 대비
fast-paced: 바쁘게 돌아가는
서울시가 주최하는 '멍때리기 대회'는 올해로 11년째를 맞이했다. 이 행사는 아무것도 하지 않는 것이 시간 낭비라는 인식을 깨기 위해 2014년 서울광장에서 처음 열렸다. 이후 베이징, 도쿄 등 해외에서도 개최되며 국제 행사로 성장했다. 2016년부터는 한강변에서 대회가 열리며, 바쁘게 돌아가는 한국 사회와는 대조적인 풍경으로 국내외 언론의 주목을 받고 있다.
This year’s participants ranged from teenagers to people in their 60s. Families took part together, and some even traveled from Japan. As a journalist working around the clock, I doubted I could sit through the 90 minutes.
around the clock: 24시간, 하루종일, 밤낮으로
doubt: 의문을 가지다, 자신이 없다
올해는 10대부터 60대까지 다양한 연령층이 참가했으며, 가족 단위 참가자는 물론이고 일본에서 온 참가자들도 있었다. 밤낮으로 쉬지 않고 일하는 기자로서, 과연 90분 동안 가만히 앉아 있을 수 있을지 자신이 없었다.
With thousands of people applying every year, submitting my application also felt like a gamble. But I left it to fate. The form asked for basic personal information and a short explanation for applying. I wrote honestly: I’m an introverted journalist in my fourth year on the job, hoping to share how zoning out helps me recharge after work.
introvert: 내향적, 내성적
zoning out: 멍 때리다
recharge: 재충전하다
매년 수천 명이 지원하는 만큼, 신청서를 제출해도 참가가 가능할 지 알 수 없었지만 모든 것을 운명에 맡기기로 했다. 기본 인적사항과 참가 사유를 작성하는 항목이 있었다. 솔직하게 적었다. 내향적인 4년 차 기자로서 퇴근 후 멍 때리며 재충전하는 경험을 공유하고 싶다고 적었다.
Five days later, my phone buzzed with a text: Congratulations! You’ve been selected to participate. Along with it came instructions on what to wear and bring, including items that might showcase my occupation. Apparently, I had been chosen from a pool of 4,500 applicants.
what to wear: 복장
showcase: 드러내다
5일 후, 내 휴대폰에 축하 문자가 왔다. 한강 멍때리기 대회 참가자로 선정된 것이다. 안내문에는 복장과 준비물, 직업을 드러낼 수 있는 소품 등을 챙기라는 내용이 담겨 있었다. 무려 4500명 신청자 중에서 뽑혔다.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)