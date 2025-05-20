Actor Hwang Jung-eum edited out of 'Because I'm Single' episode amid legal proceedings
Published: 20 May. 2025, 11:49
Actor Hwang Jung-eum will be edited out of the final episode of SBS Plus’s reality show “Because I’m Single” (2024-) amid ongoing legal proceedings over embezzlement and cryptocurrency investment.
The actor is one of the co-hosts for the show alongside comedian Shin Dong-yup.
“Hwang Jung-eum’s VCR segments will not appear in today’s final episode, which airs at 8:30 p.m. Her comments as an MC will also be minimized,” the production team of SBS Plus and E Channel’s “Because I’m Single” (translated) said Tuesday.
The show, which aired 20 episodes, concludes on the same day.
Hwang, who is currently undergoing divorce proceedings with former professional golfer Lee Young-don, returned to television last October through the dating reality series.
Initially appearing solely as a co-host alongside Shin, she began sharing her daily life with her two sons when the show resumed broadcasting in March this year.
The Jeju District Court held the first hearing in Hwang’s embezzlement case on Thursday. Prosecutors indicted Hwang on charges of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.
She allegedly misappropriated approximately 4.34 billion won ($3.1 million) from a family-run agency in which she holds full ownership.
Authorities say she invested about 4.2 billion won of the funds in cryptocurrency.
Hwang admitted to all charges during the hearing.
“She invested in cryptocurrency with the intention of growing the company,” Hwang’s lawyer said. “Because the company couldn’t hold crypto assets directly, she temporarily put them in her own name, which led to the crime.”
The lawyer added, “Since the company’s income came from her own entertainment activities, the money ultimately belonged to her. She has already repaid part of the amount by selling crypto assets and plans to pay back the remainder by liquidating real estate.”
Hwang apologized in a statement released through her new agency, Y.One Entertainment.
“I sincerely apologize for causing concern over this shameful matter,” she said.
“I wanted to grow the company and, around 2021, someone I knew suggested investing in cryptocurrency. I didn’t fully understand it, but I went ahead thinking I could increase company funds. Although the money was in the company’s name, it came from my own work, and I made a poor decision.”
Hwang’s second court hearing is scheduled for August.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
