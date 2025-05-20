Bombshell revelation or political bluster?
Published: 20 May. 2025, 19:20
〈YONHAP PHOTO-4762〉 민주당, ″지귀연 판사 유흥업소 접대 의혹″ 사진 공개 (서울=연합뉴스) 김주형 기자 = 더불어민주당 노종면 선대위 대변인이 19일 서울 여의도 당사에서 ″윤석열 전 대통령의 내란 혐의 사건 재판장인 지귀연 서울중앙지법 부장판사가 유흥업소에서 접대받았다″라는 의혹을 제기하며 관련 사진을 공개하고 있다. 2025.5.19
Noh Jong-myun, the spokesperson for the Democratic Party's election committee, presents a photo during a press briefing at the party’s headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, on May 19, raising allegations that Ji Gui-yeon, the presiding judge in the insurrection case against former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was entertained at an adult entertainment venue. [YONHAP]
