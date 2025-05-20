Couple in 70s recover life savings after losing bag in Busan cab
Published: 20 May. 2025, 17:15
A couple in their 70s recovered a suitcase containing their life savings — 10 million won ($7,180) in cash as well as gold — after accidentally leaving it in a taxi during a trip to Busan, police said Tuesday.
The couple visited the Gijang District Police Unit around 3 p.m. Thursday to report the loss, according to the Gijang Police. The suitcase, they told officers, held 10 million won and 7.5 grams of gold.
The couple told police that they had little travel experience and had mustered a great deal of courage to go on this trip. Fearing unexpected situations, they carried what was essentially their entire savings in the suitcase.
But they could not remember the taxi’s license plate number or the exact location where they got off.
Police took the couple in a patrol car and canvassed nearby areas where they believed the taxi drop-off had occurred, spotting the couple getting out of the taxi on CCTV footage after nearly four hours of searching.
The footage allowed them to identify the taxi company and contact the driver, eventually recovering the lost suitcase.
"The team at the Gijang unit worked together and managed to recover the money," a police official said. "The elderly man wiped away tears as he repeatedly thanked the officers."
