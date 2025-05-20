 Couple in 70s recover life savings after losing bag in Busan cab
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Couple in 70s recover life savings after losing bag in Busan cab

Published: 20 May. 2025, 17:15
The police logo [YONHAP]

The police logo [YONHAP]

 
A couple in their 70s recovered a suitcase containing their life savings — 10 million won ($7,180) in cash as well as gold — after accidentally leaving it in a taxi during a trip to Busan, police said Tuesday. 
 
The couple visited the Gijang District Police Unit around 3 p.m. Thursday to report the loss, according to the Gijang Police. The suitcase, they told officers, held 10 million won and 7.5 grams of gold.
 

Related Article

The couple told police that they had little travel experience and had mustered a great deal of courage to go on this trip. Fearing unexpected situations, they carried what was essentially their entire savings in the suitcase.
 
But they could not remember the taxi’s license plate number or the exact location where they got off.
 
Police took the couple in a patrol car and canvassed nearby areas where they believed the taxi drop-off had occurred, spotting the couple getting out of the taxi on CCTV footage after nearly four hours of searching.
 
The footage allowed them to identify the taxi company and contact the driver, eventually recovering the lost suitcase.
 
"The team at the Gijang unit worked together and managed to recover the money," a police official said. "The elderly man wiped away tears as he repeatedly thanked the officers."


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
tags Bag gold Travel Taxi

More in Social Affairs

Police seek to detain Siheung stabbing spree suspect

Kumho Tire plant fire fully out, Gwangju seeks relief designations

Couple in 70s recover life savings after losing bag in Busan cab

Foreign workforce at construction sites reaches 14.7% as reliance grows.

Extra 1.5% interest rate coming to Seoul household loans on July 1

Related Stories

Gyeonggi pushing its cities to produce foreigner-friendly trash bags

Chanel bags may soon cost you a bundle

Seoul taxis suffer bumpy ride after drop in drivers, passengers

Starbucks Korea to charge for paper and reusable bags

Hiked fares
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)