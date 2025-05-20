Early summer heat to settle in across Korea after scattered rain
Published: 20 May. 2025, 09:47
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Temperatures across Korea are expected to rise after scattered showers taper off on Tuesday, with much of the country experiencing early summer heat and daytime highs surpassing 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit).
Rainfall forecasts show 5 to 20 millimeters (0.2 to 0.7 inches) of precipitation in Seoul and inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon. The Chungcheong region may see 5 to 10 millimeters, while areas in Gyeongsang are expected to receive less than 5 millimeters, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
Temperatures will rise nationwide, with southern Gyeonggi, inland Chungcheong and southern inland regions expected to see highs around 30 degrees Celsius.
Morning lows will range from 15 to 20 degrees, while daytime highs will reach between 23 and 33 degrees — 2 to 7 degrees higher than the seasonal average.
The wide temperature gap between day and night — around 15 degrees — may pose a health risk, prompting officials to urge the public to take precautions.
Seoul is forecast to see a low of 17 degrees Celsius and a high of 27 degrees. Daejeon will range from 19 to 31 degrees, Gwangju from 20 to 29 degrees, Busan from 19 to 24 degrees and Daegu from 18 to 31 degrees.
Rain is also expected to fall in Jeju from Tuesday night through late Wednesday afternoon.
