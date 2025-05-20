Father sentenced to eight years for repeated rape and stalking of daughter with intellectual disabilities
Published: 20 May. 2025, 09:16
The court sentenced a man in his 50s to eight years in prison for repeatedly raping his biological daughter with intellectual disabilities for 10 years, then stalking her after she filed a police report.
The Daejeon District Court delivered the ruling, convicting the father of committing sexual acts by exploiting a person with a disability, according to legal sources on Monday.
The court also ordered the man to complete a treatment program for sexual violence and stalking and imposed a five-year employment ban at institutions involving children, adolescents or people with disabilities, in addition to the prison sentence.
The father raped his daughter on numerous occasions from 2014 until June last year. She was 12 years old when the abuse began.
The assaults continued even after his wife and older daughter discovered the abuse, the court said.
The victim, who had been exposed to her father’s violence from an early age, was reportedly too afraid to resist. She filed a criminal complaint against him after reaching adulthood.
The man began stalking his daughter by repeatedly calling and texting her after learning he had been reported to police.
"As the biological father of a victim with a mental disability, he abandoned his responsibility and humanity, using her to satisfy his distorted sexual desires," the court said.
"His actions are highly blameworthy and his guilt is grave. There is no indication that he made any meaningful effort to help the victim recover from the indescribable psychological trauma and pain she suffered."
