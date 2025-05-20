Investigators probe judge presiding over Yoon martial law case amid bribery allegations
Published: 20 May. 2025, 12:06
Investigations have begun into an alleged bribery case involving the judge presiding over former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection case, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said Tuesday.
The case was assigned Monday to the CIO's third investigative division after civic groups filed a complaint accusing Seoul Central District Court Judge Ji Gui-yeon of accepting bribes and violations of the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, according to the CIO on Tuesday.
Previously, the Democratic Party (DP) raised suspicions that Judge Ji, who is presiding over Yoon's sedition trial, was entertained multiple times at luxury room salons by individuals connected to his official duties during his past judicial postings.
Civic groups later filed a formal complaint with the CIO, citing bribery and graft law violations.
“I usually just enjoy samgyeopsal [pork belly] with soju and beer,” Judge Ji said before Yoon’s hearing on Monday, responding to the allegations. “The claims being made are not true. I have never even imagined being entertained at such places.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
