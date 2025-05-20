 Investigators probe judge presiding over Yoon martial law case amid bribery allegations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Investigators probe judge presiding over Yoon martial law case amid bribery allegations

Published: 20 May. 2025, 12:06
Judge Ji Gui-yeon, who presides over Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Agreement Division 25, asks the press to leave ahead of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's hearing on April 21. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Judge Ji Gui-yeon, who presides over Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Agreement Division 25, asks the press to leave ahead of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's hearing on April 21. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Investigations have begun into an alleged bribery case involving the judge presiding over former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection case, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said Tuesday.
 
The case was assigned Monday to the CIO's third investigative division after civic groups filed a complaint accusing Seoul Central District Court Judge Ji Gui-yeon of accepting bribes and violations of the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, according to the CIO on Tuesday. 
 

Related Article

 
Previously, the Democratic Party (DP) raised suspicions that Judge Ji, who is presiding over Yoon's sedition trial, was entertained multiple times at luxury room salons by individuals connected to his official duties during his past judicial postings.
 
Civic groups later filed a formal complaint with the CIO, citing bribery and graft law violations.
 
“I usually just enjoy samgyeopsal [pork belly] with soju and beer,” Judge Ji said before Yoon’s hearing on Monday, responding to the allegations. “The claims being made are not true. I have never even imagined being entertained at such places.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Ji Gui-yeon Judge Yoon Suk Yeol Korae

More in Social Affairs

Elderly shaman who burned niece alive in 'exorcism' faces murder charge

Police summon complainants for questioning in regard to SKT data breach

Kumho Tire plant fire in Gwangju fully extinguished after 77 hours

Police request arrest warrant for reporter over '99 Chinese spies' article

Siheung stabbing spree suspect confesses to murdering brothers over 30 million won debt

Related Stories

Fake news again?

Judge-turned-screenwriter creates series based on 'thought experiment'

Police to receive Yoon's secure phone, CCTV footage from presidential offices

[VIDEO] The election verdict is out, but how did we get here?

[Today's Cartoon] 2023.04.12
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)