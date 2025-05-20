 Police declare crackdown on 'no-show' scams
Published: 20 May. 2025, 15:56
An officer wears the Korean police logo [YONHAP]

Police have launched an intensive crackdown on the rising numbers of “no-show” scammers impersonating military service members, politicians and celebrities, the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) said Tuesday.
 
No-show scams are fraudulent schemes where perpetrators make reservations for goods and services, usually under a false identity or pretext, but do not show up, leading to financial losses for small businesses like restaurants.
 

The KNPA said it has designated the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency's phishing investigation unit to lead the nationwide crackdown on no-show scams, considering that they are cybercrimes similar to phishing and investment fraud.
 
The KNPA also said it has set the period until June 30 as a special surrender period for no-show scammers, adding that suspects who turn themselves in to police during the period will be punished leniently.
 
The agency speculates that recent no-show scams involving criminals posing as politicians appear to have been mainly carried out via call centers in Southeast Asia. It asked business owners to double-check by contacting relevant public institutions or politicians if they receive an order that appears to be a no-show scam.
 
“Business owners should always be aware that any orders placed in a non-face-to-face way could be fake,” a police officer said.

Yonhap
