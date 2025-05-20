 Police request arrest warrant for reporter over '99 Chinese spies' article
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police request arrest warrant for reporter over '99 Chinese spies' article

Published: 20 May. 2025, 13:29
Korean National Police Agency [KOREAN NATIONAL POLICE AGENCY]

Korean National Police Agency [KOREAN NATIONAL POLICE AGENCY]

 
Police on Tuesday applied for an arrest warrant for an internet media reporter over a controversial report alleging that 99 Chinese spies were apprehended at a National Election Commission (NEC) facility during former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.
 
The reporter, whose identity is withheld, is accused of obstructing the NEC's official duties by publishing a false article, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.
 

Related Article

 
The Jan. 16 article claimed that the 99 Chinese nationals captured during a Korean-U.S. joint military operation were transported to a U.S. base in Japan's Okinawa and confessed to all charges of election interference during the interrogation process.
 
The NEC rejected the claim as "clearly false" and filed a police complaint against the media.
 
The police said they will continue to investigate similar online fake news articles.

Yonhap
tags china spy police

More in Social Affairs

Elderly shaman who burned niece alive in 'exorcism' faces murder charge

Police summon complainants for questioning in regard to SKT data breach

Kumho Tire plant fire in Gwangju fully extinguished after 77 hours

Police request arrest warrant for reporter over '99 Chinese spies' article

Siheung stabbing spree suspect confesses to murdering brothers over 30 million won debt

Related Stories

11 incidents involving Chinese nationals photographing gov't facilities since June 2024: NIS

How to neutralize the top spy agency

Return counterspy mission to the spy agency

Return counterspy mission to the spy agency (KOR)

Let the NIS regain investigative authority
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)