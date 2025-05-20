Police request arrest warrant for reporter over '99 Chinese spies' article
Published: 20 May. 2025, 13:29
Police on Tuesday applied for an arrest warrant for an internet media reporter over a controversial report alleging that 99 Chinese spies were apprehended at a National Election Commission (NEC) facility during former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.
The reporter, whose identity is withheld, is accused of obstructing the NEC's official duties by publishing a false article, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.
The Jan. 16 article claimed that the 99 Chinese nationals captured during a Korean-U.S. joint military operation were transported to a U.S. base in Japan's Okinawa and confessed to all charges of election interference during the interrogation process.
The NEC rejected the claim as "clearly false" and filed a police complaint against the media.
The police said they will continue to investigate similar online fake news articles.
