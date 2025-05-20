 Police seek to detain Siheung stabbing spree suspect
Published: 20 May. 2025, 18:52
The residence in Jeongwang-dong in Siheung, Gyeonggi, where the body of one of the victims Che Zhenan is accused of killing was found on May 19. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Police seek to detain Che Zhenan, 56, who was arrested after killing two people and injuring two others in Jeongwang-dong, Siheung, Gyeonggi.
 
The unit investigating the Siheung murder case at the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said Tuesday that it had requested Cha's detention on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
 

Che was apprehended on Monday and interrogated overnight, with police confirming the time and motive of his murder, the Siheung Police Precinct said Tuesday. Police say he killed two men who were brothers on Saturday, killed a convenience store owner in her 60s on Monday, then assaulted his landlord in their 70s the same day.
 
The brothers were beaten to death by a blunt object, while the store owner and landlord were attacked by a sharp weapon. 
 
Che was placed on a nationwide wanted list at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Police caught him approximately 50 minutes later.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]


