 President Clinton in Korea for meeting with MBK chief ahead of June 3 election
Published: 20 May. 2025, 21:02 Updated: 20 May. 2025, 21:06
A picture of former U.S. President Bill Clinton in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul taken in May [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton recently arrived in Korea on an unofficial visit, including a meeting with Michael ByungJu Kim, chairman of MBK Partners, according to investment banking industry sources.
 
The trip was not officially disclosed through the Clinton Foundation or other affiliated entities, and no formal diplomatic meetings are scheduled.
 

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs official told reporters Tuesday that Clinton’s visit had not been officially requested through Korean diplomatic channels, nor had any reports been filed about his itinerary.
 
“There are no official events supported by the Foreign Ministry, and we are not aware of any private meetings he may be attending,” the official said.
 
Photos of Clinton wearing a short-sleeved shirt and strolling through Gwanghwamun Square and Insa-dong in central Seoul have circulated on online communities, sparking public interest in his visit.
 
According to the investment banking industry, Kim returned to Korea on May 17 via Incheon International Airport after a trip to London. He is scheduled to meet Clinton in a private location in Seoul. Kim had been staying overseas for an extended period until recently.
 
A photo provided by a Yonhap News reader shows former U.S. President Bill Clinton in central Seoul. [YONHAP]

Following Kim's return, prosecutors executed a search warrant and seized his mobile phone as part of an investigation into a short-term bond scandal involving Homeplus, of which MBK is the largest shareholder. Authorities also imposed an overseas travel ban on Kim.
 
Clinton previously visited Korea three times while in office — in July 1993, April 1996 and November 1998. During his first visit, amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program, he famously walked to the "Bridge of No Return" at the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.
 
The timing of Clinton’s visit — just weeks ahead of Korea’s June 3 presidential election — has prompted much speculation.
 
On May 17, Laura Loomer, a far-right commentator in the United States and an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, posted on X that China has a major interest in the Korean presidential election and claimed the Clinton family has longstanding ties with China, fueling conspiracy theories online.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
President Clinton in Korea for meeting with MBK chief ahead of June 3 election

