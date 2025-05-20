Siheung stabbing spree suspect confesses to murdering brothers over 30 million won debt
Published: 20 May. 2025, 12:18 Updated: 20 May. 2025, 12:28
The Siheung stabbing spree suspect, Che Zhenan, 56, who was apprehended following a public manhunt on Monday, confessed to murdering two brothers over an unpaid debt of 30 million won ($21,540) from 12 years ago.
Che was urgently apprehended on Monday and interrogated overnight, with police confirming the time and motive of his murder, according to the Siheung Police Precinct on Tuesday.
He admitted to luring the first victim, the elder of two brothers, to his residence in Jeongwang-dong in Siheung on Saturday at around 4 p.m. under the pretense of drinking together. Che then allegedly struck the victim multiple times with a blunt object.
Approximately an hour later, Che went to the victim’s home, located about 300 meters (328 yards) away, and allegedly killed his younger brother using the same method. Both victims died from severe head trauma inflicted by a hammer.
Che had maintained a close relationship with the first victim, referring to him as "older brother." However, he claimed that his decision to kill the siblings stemmed from their failure to repay the loan he had extended in 2013.
On Monday, Che allegedly attacked a convenience store owner in her 60s, believing she had spoken ill of him. He reportedly stabbed her with a weapon purchased earlier this month with the intent to commit the attack, causing serious injuries to her abdomen and face.
He then fled the scene in the first murder victim’s foreign-made car, which he had taken from the vicinity of the convenience store. The police used this vehicle registration to identify the owner's residence and found the body of the owner’s brother at the residence.
Later that day, around 1:20 p.m., Che allegedly assaulted his landlord, a person in their 70s, at a nearby sports park, reportedly stabbing them with the same weapon. After the attack, Che discarded the weapon under a tree in the park and fled.
Police identified Che as the suspect based on witness statements and surveillance footage. After finding the first body, upon further investigation, police found the first victim’s decomposing body at Che's home.
Che was placed on a nationwide wanted list at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Approximately 50 minutes later, he was apprehended by police officers conducting a routine check near the area where he had abandoned a bicycle.
Authorities are currently investigating the possibility of additional crimes and have requested autopsies from the National Forensic Service (NFS) to determine the exact causes of death for the victims. A warrant for Che’s arrest is expected to be filed later Tuesday.
