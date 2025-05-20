 Welsh corgi dies after falling from building in Uijeongbu
Published: 20 May. 2025, 16:23
A Welsh corgi [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

A Welsh corgi fell from a high-rise office-residential building and died on Saturday in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi and local police are investigating whether animal abuse was involved.
 
According to police on Tuesday, a report was filed to the 112 emergency hotline around 1:20 p.m. Saturday stating that a dog had fallen onto the sidewalk from the 12th floor of the building.
 

The dog was found still breathing and was rushed to a nearby veterinary clinic, but later died from its injuries.
 
A microchip found in the dog’s body contained the owner’s contact details and pet registration information.
 
Following the incident, an animal rights group publicized the case on social media and filed a police complaint against the owner for allegedly violating the Animal Protection Act.
 
Police questioned the owner and reviewed surveillance camera footage from the building. They found that the dog had fallen while the owner was not at home as they had reportedly left for work around 7 a.m. and returned at 8 p.m. that day.
 
Investigators also discovered signs that a screen covering a window in the unit had been ripped, suggesting the dog may have fallen through it.
 
“At this stage, the incident is presumed to be an accident,” a police official said. “But we are keeping all possibilities open and will conduct a necropsy to determine if there were any signs of abuse.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
