 No answer from the top...
Published: 20 May. 2025, 20:00
 
 
People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, trailing Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung ahead of the June 3 election, is pushing to form a so-called big tent alliance to unite the broader conservative bloc or anti-Lee forces. On May 19, Kim attended a forum at Seoul City Hall alongside Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok to explore the possibility of such an alliance, but the two showed clear differences. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
