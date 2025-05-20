 Suspicion rises over DP's pressure on judge in Yoon trial
Published: 20 May. 2025, 00:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Noh Jong-myun of the Democratic Party holds up photos of Seoul Central District Court Judge Ji Gui-yeon allegedly visiting an adult entertainment bar during a press conference at the party headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on May 19. [NEWS1]

 
Judge Ji Gui-yeon of the Seoul Central District Court, who is presiding over the trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of insurrection and abuse of power, made an unusual personal statement before proceedings began on May 19. Sitting on the bench, he directly addressed allegations that he had gone to a hostess bar, which had been raised by the Democratic Party (DP).
 
“There is no one buying me pork belly and soju,” he said, denying the allegations. “Given the concerns and speculation surrounding me, I thought I should say something before we begin. Otherwise, this trial cannot gain public trust.” Ji added that he had “never even imagined being treated in that kind of establishment,” and that “those days are over.”
 
The fact that a judge overseeing such a high-profile national security case had to defend himself in court against allegations of impropriety underscores the gravity of the political tension surrounding the trial.
 
The controversy began on May 14, when DP lawmakers Kim Yong-min and Kim Ki-pyo raised suspicions during a session of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee. They claimed Judge Ji had been entertained multiple times by individuals connected to his judicial duties at a high-end hostess bar. They also asserted that they possessed photographic evidence to support the claim.
 

After Ji publicly denied the allegations, the DP responded by releasing two photos. One allegedly showed the interior of a luxurious bar in southern Seoul’s Gangnam District, and another showed the judge seated with two individuals. DP campaign spokesperson Noh Jong-myeon said, “We personally verified that the establishment was a high-end room salon in Gangnam. The interior decor in the two photos is identical.” He continued, “How can we entrust an insurrection trial to a judge who lies so brazenly? He must be removed from the bench.” The party also said it was considering filing a complaint with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.
 
So far, the photographs released by the DP do not conclusively prove the allegations. It is deeply concerning that the largest opposition party, which could soon be in power, is targeting a judge it dislikes with surveillance and accusations. Such tactics threaten judicial independence and risk undermining the separation of powers. History has shown that authoritarian regimes — both at home and abroad — have often weaponized private allegations to discredit opponents. DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s recent reference to “clean courts” has also drawn criticism for potentially implying that only politically aligned judges are acceptable.
 
Judge Ji Gui-yeon, who presides over Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Agreement Division 25, asks the press to leave ahead of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's hearing on April 21. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Still, the gravity of the allegations and the judge’s strong denial mean a full investigation is necessary. The judiciary must verify the facts and ensure accountability where warranted. Any wrongdoing must be dealt with appropriately — but politicizing the issue must be avoided.
 
The DP must also refrain from adjusting its rhetoric based on how the courts respond. Rather than escalating a political attack against the judiciary, the party should submit any evidence it has to the Supreme Court and allow a formal investigation to take its course. That is the proper path in a democracy that respects the rule of law.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
