San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo hits double in 3-1 loss to Kansas City
Published: 20 May. 2025, 15:32
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo broke a brief hitless streak with a double in his team's 3-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California on Monday.
Batting third and starting in center field, Lee went 1-for-4 with an RBI. The hit came after three games without a hit, with his last one recorded on Friday against the Oakland Athletics. It was also his first RBI in four games since May 14 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Giants' offense still fell short in the game, ending a three-game winning streak. Lee provided the team’s only run, preventing a shutout.
The double, Lee’s 13th of the year, came in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs and runners on first and second.
Facing right-handed reliever John Schreiber, Lee connected on the second pitch, a low inside sweeper, and sent it deep into right field to drive in a run.
Royals starter Kris Bubic had already exited the mound before Lee’s hit. The Giants, however, failed to ride the momentum and stranded the runners to end the inning.
The Giants gave up one more run in the ninth and were unable to mount a comeback.
Lee, meanwhile, holds a batting average of .276 with 50 hits in 182 at-bats this season with Monday's double. His RBI total reached 30.
This season is Lee's second campaign with the Giants after signing with the team in December 2023.
He missed the majority of the 2024 season due to a shoulder injury he suffered on May 12 last year, but he still hit .262/.310/.331 with two home runs and eight RBI.
The Giants have two more games to play against the Royals, with the club due to return to action on Tuesday as of press time.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
