 Pohang Steelers file complaint in loss to Gwangju FC, claims club fielded ineligible players
Published: 20 May. 2025, 11:38
Gwangju FC forward Park In-hyeok [K LEAGUE]

The Pohang Steelers have filed an official complaint after their 1-0 loss to Gwangju FC, claiming the southern club fielded ineligible players while under disciplinary action by FIFA.
 
"We received an official document from the Steelers pointing out that Gwangju used players who should not have been allowed to play," the K League said on Monday. "Our legal team is reviewing the matter." 
  

Gwangju came under scrutiny after the club failed to pay $3,000 in solidarity contributions related to the 2023 transfer of forward Jasir Asani from Albania. 
 
The fee, meant to be distributed to the player’s youth clubs, was not transferred on time due to a clerical error by a Gwangju employee who left the club to go on leave without completing the handover process.
  
FIFA imposed a player registration ban on Gwangju in December 2023, but the decision only came to light last week. Gwangju nevertheless signed more than 10 players during the winter transfer window ahead of the 2025 K League 1 season and has continued the campaign with the new signees.
  
The Korea Football Association (KFA) responded to the controversy on Friday. 
 
“It would be excessive to judge the players as ineligible, as the failure to register was the result of an unintentional administrative mistake,” the KFA said in a statement, The KFA added that it would explain the situation to both FIFA and the AFC. 
 
The K League 1 match between the Steelers and Gwangju took place as scheduled on Sunday after the KFA released that statement, with Gwangju winning Sunday's fixture thanks to the winner from Park In-hyeok, who joined the club in January, which falls under the registration ban period.  
 
The K League's rules stipulate that if a team fields an ineligible player and the opposing club files a protest within 48 hours, the match will be declared a 3-0 loss for the offending team.
 
Gwangju, sitting in fifth place with 22 points, would switch standings with the Steelers in sixth at 19 points, if Sunday's match results in a loss for the southern club. 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
Pohang Steelers file complaint in loss to Gwangju FC, claims club fielded ineligible players

