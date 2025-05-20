Son Heung-min continues to receive transfer interest from Saudi clubs
Published: 20 May. 2025, 11:48
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min continues to draw transfer interest from the Saudi Pro League with one year left on his contract.
British outlet TBR Football reported on Sunday that Saudi clubs remain in contact with Son’s representatives regarding a possible transfer and contract negotiations ahead of the summer window.
"The one thing with Son is that the Saudi Pro League are in touch with him and his camp for a summer signing,” TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey said in the report. “There is a possibility of him going, but equally there’s the prospect of him staying as well. I know some Tottenham fans probably think he’s going to go for definite, but it isn’t definite.
“Daniel Levy does love him as a person and as a player, despite the fact that he hasn’t offered him that new deal. That’s just football, so that is an interesting one to keep an eye on.”
Son's contract with Spurs runs through June 2026, but the report noted that his future may depend on the club's managerial appointment, as the next manager could part ways with Son after the potential exit of Ange Postecoglou, who has struggled this season, with the team hitting 17th on the Premier League table.
Speculation surrounding a move to Saudi Arabia has persisted since last year.
Saudi club Al-Ittihad reportedly offered Tottenham a transfer fee of 60 million euros ($65.2 million) in 2023 and proposed a four-year deal with an annual salary of 30 million euros.
British media have also claimed this year that Tottenham could receive over 41 million pounds ($52.2 million) by selling Son to Al-Ittihad or Al-Hilal.
But Son will first have the remaining action to catch through the end of the 2024-25 season, with Spurs facing Manchester United in the all-Premier League affair Europa League final on Wednesday.
Winning the final would mark Son's first silverware in his career.
Since making his professional debut at Hamburger SV in 2010, he has come close to clinching a title but failed in crucial moments such as finishing in second place in the Premier League in the 2016-17 season, losing the 2018-19 Champions League final and 2020-21 Carabao Cup final — all with Spurs.
The Spurs forward has been an integral part of the squad even in struggling times, having racked up 173 goals and 101 assists across 453 appearances and won the 2021-22 Premier League Golden Boot.
His longtime teammate Harry Kane, meanwhile, ended his title drought this season by winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.
Son will prepare for the Europa League final after recently recovering from a foot injury and featuring in a match against Aston Villa on Friday.
With Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Bergvall sidelined by injury, Son is expected to play a key role in the final.
The final also has a ticket to the next season's Champions League on the line, as the winners automatically qualify for the tournament regardless of where they finish in their own league.
Both Tottenham and United can only qualify for the Champions Leauge through winning the final, with Spurs sitting in 17th place and United sitting just one spot above.
