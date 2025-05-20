Woo Seo-bin, Park Soo-jeong get 1st call-ups to Korean women's national football team
Published: 20 May. 2025, 16:18
Seoul Amazones goalkeeper Woo Seo-bin and Ulsan College forward Park Soo-jeong have received their first senior call-ups after leading Korea to the round of 16 at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup last year.
The two made it onto the 26-member roster announced on Tuesday by Korean national team manager Shin Sang-woo ahead of the upcoming two-friendly series against Colombia scheduled on May 30 and June 2.
Woo showcased her saving skills during last year’s World Cup, conceding only two goals in four fixtures, while Park scored the winner in a group stage match against Germany.
Shin’s squad also features 10 players based overseas, including Molde FK forward Jeon Yu-gyeong, who returns to the squad on the back of seven goals in eight league matches in Norway after a one-year absence.
Seattle Reign midfielder Ji So-yu, the most-capped player in Korean history regardless of gender at 165 caps, leads the midfield alongside Birmingham City’s Lee Geum-min, AS Roma’s Kim Shin-ji, Mungyeong Sangmu’s Noh Jin-young, Levante Badalona’s Lee Young-ju and Gyeongju KHNP’s Jeon Eun-ha.
Up front, Birmingham’s Choe Yu-ri made the cut with Angel City’s Casey Phair, who became the youngest player ever to play in the senior World Cup at 16 years and 26 days at the 2023 competition, in addition to Suwon FC’s Kang Chae-rim, Hwacheon KSPO’s Mun Eun-ju, Changnyeong WFC’s Lee Eun-young and Korea University’s Jeong Da-bin in the forward lineup.
Over in defense, Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels’ Ko Yoo-jin and Lim Seon-joo, Seoul Amazones' Kim Mi-yeon, Gyeongju KHNP’s Jang Seul-gi and Kim Jin-hui, Wuhan Jiangda’s Kim Hye-ri, Lexington’s Shin Na-yeong, Hwacheon KSPO’s Lee Min-hwa and Ottawa Rapid’s Choo Hyo-joo have made it to the squad.
Two other goalkeepers, Sejong Sports’s Ryu Ji-su and Seoul Amazones’ Woo Seo-bin, complete the squad.
The Taeguk Ladies will gather on May 26 and start training at Jeongwang Stadium in Siheung, Gyeonggi.
The first fixture of the series will kick off at Namdong Asiad Rugby Field in Incheon, with the second match taking place at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, Gyeonggi.
The upcoming series would mark the first time Shin will coach the squad for a game in Korea after taking the helm in October last year.
Korea’s most recent match against Australia ended with a 2-0 loss last month.
