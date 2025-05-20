3 injured in Finnish school attack, student suspect detained

Three people were injured in an attack at a school in southern Finland on Tuesday and a student suspected of carrying out the attack has been apprehended, police said.



"According to current information, the injuries were caused by a bladed weapon," police said in a statement, adding that the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.



A video published by local newspaper Aamulehti showed several police vehicles near a primary school building located in Pirkkala, some 180 kilometers (110 miles) north of the capital Helsinki.



Reuters