3 injured in Finnish school attack, student suspect detained
Published: 20 May. 2025, 19:11
Three people were injured in an attack at a school in southern Finland on Tuesday and a student suspected of carrying out the attack has been apprehended, police said.
"According to current information, the injuries were caused by a bladed weapon," police said in a statement, adding that the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
A video published by local newspaper Aamulehti showed several police vehicles near a primary school building located in Pirkkala, some 180 kilometers (110 miles) north of the capital Helsinki.
Reuters
